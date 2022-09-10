ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Delays growing after crash on I-71 blocks one lane in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71 near Mount Auburn has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71 near Mount Auburn after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
NEWPORT, KY
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Long delays expected on I-75 due to a crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — 8:02 a.m. The crash on southbound I-75 in Glendale has been cleared. Delays are still expected as traffic slowly returns to normal. Traffic is currently backed up to the Tylersville Road exit in West Chester. 7:20: a.m. The two left lanes remain blocked after a crash...
GLENDALE, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Lane Closure on Brent Spence Bridge for Drainage Pipe Inspection

Inspections will take place through September 22. (Covington, Ky.) – One lane will be closed this morning on the Brent Spence Bridge. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 crews will conduct a drainage pipe inspection, which will close the I-75 northbound left lane on the Brent Spence Bridge from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lane on I-275 in Montgomery, causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked due to a crash on the interstate near Montgomery, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are minimal but are expected to grow as police assess the situation. Slow traffic...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WKRC

Man dies after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street after someone heard gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim Nais McVay. McVay was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges. Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police. The video...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver at large after crash into police cruiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday. It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene in a white...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WLWT 5

Zula restaurant downtown Cincinnati closes after a decade of business

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in downtown Cincinnati is closing after a decade of business. Zula announced it has closed as the owner takes a step back and retires. "It's a hard business if you are committed to doing it right and the time is right to be done," Chef and owner Tsvika "Vik" Silberberg said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative to the amazing support over the years by our guests and the outpouring love and comments I have been receiving since my announcement."
CINCINNATI, OH

