Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Delays growing after crash on I-71 blocks one lane in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71 near Mount Auburn has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71 near Mount Auburn after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Crash on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is causing delays for morning commuters
CINCINNATI — The northbound side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is seeing delays after a crash blocks the right lane, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Department of Transportation at 7:50...
WLWT 5
An overturned vehicle is causing morning delays on I-71 in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — 7:55 a.m. The crash has been cleared by police and firefighters. Traffic is returning to normal. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71 in Blue Ash due to a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Long delays expected on I-75 due to a crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ohio — 8:02 a.m. The crash on southbound I-75 in Glendale has been cleared. Delays are still expected as traffic slowly returns to normal. Traffic is currently backed up to the Tylersville Road exit in West Chester. 7:20: a.m. The two left lanes remain blocked after a crash...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lane Closure on Brent Spence Bridge for Drainage Pipe Inspection
Inspections will take place through September 22. (Covington, Ky.) – One lane will be closed this morning on the Brent Spence Bridge. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 crews will conduct a drainage pipe inspection, which will close the I-75 northbound left lane on the Brent Spence Bridge from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
wvxu.org
How fixing a creek in rural Butler County will improve water quality in the Ohio River
MetroParks of Butler County is getting a grant from the state's H2Ohio program. The park district will use the nearly $490,000 to stabilize the streambank along Dry Fork Creek at Governor Bebb MetroPark. On a typical late summer morning in Okeana, near the Ohio-Indiana border, the air is sticky but...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lane on I-275 in Montgomery, causing delays
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked due to a crash on the interstate near Montgomery, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are minimal but are expected to grow as police assess the situation. Slow traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Beechmont Bridge Connector Links Multiple Cincinnati Trails for Increased Cyclist, Pedestrian Safety
The project, scheduled to be completed on Sept. 21, will allow users to safely travel from the Little Miami Scenic Trail to the Ohio River Trail for the first time.
WKRC
Man dies after shooting in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street after someone heard gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim Nais McVay. McVay was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his...
Fox 19
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges. Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police. The video...
Fox 19
Driver at large after crash into police cruiser
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday. It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene in a white...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Officials urge caution in the area of Greentree Road in Lebanon after water main break
LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department announced via Twitter a water main break, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The break was reported on the 3100 block of Greentree Road in Lebanon at 8:50 a.m.
Four, including infant, taken to hospital after Harrison Twp. crash
A passenger from the Trailblazer and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries. An infant from the Trailblazer and the driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
CareFlight called to reported pedestrian crash in Bethel Twp.
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported pedestrian strike in Bethel Township just before 3:00 a.m. Crews were called to the 10000 block of Lower Valley Pike on the report of a pedestrian strike. >>At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries in Walnut Hills on Saturday. The crash involving three cars occurred at 2347 Gilbert Avenue around 3:54 p.m. According to scanners, one person suffered a shoulder injury and another person sustained a leg injury.
WLWT 5
Zula restaurant downtown Cincinnati closes after a decade of business
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in downtown Cincinnati is closing after a decade of business. Zula announced it has closed as the owner takes a step back and retires. "It's a hard business if you are committed to doing it right and the time is right to be done," Chef and owner Tsvika "Vik" Silberberg said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative to the amazing support over the years by our guests and the outpouring love and comments I have been receiving since my announcement."
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on I-75 at I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on I-75 at I-275 in Sharonville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Covington residents demand safer streets after young mother, cyclist killed
COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington's commission meeting overflowed with people demanding pedestrian safety after a hit-and-run driver killed a beloved community member. Joe Humpert rides his bike 10 to 20 miles a day, and each stroke of the peddler is in honor of Gloria San Miguel. "Every...
Comments / 0