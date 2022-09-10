ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Front Office Sports

Los Angeles Times Owner Eyeing Bid to Buy Angels

The owner of the most circulated metropolitan daily newspaper in America is reportedly considering a bid to buy the Los Angeles Angels in a deal that could fetch at least $2.5 billion. Los Angeles Times owner and biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is weighing whether to buy the Angels after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Audacy

Amid trade rumors, Russell Westbrook lists Los Angeles mansion for $30 million

Have $29.995 million burning a hole in your pocket? Lucky for you, Russell Westbrook’s Brentwood mansion just went on the market for exactly that amount, which is roughly $10 million more than he paid for the property in 2018. It’s a beaut too, clocking in at 13,425 square feet with six bedrooms, eight baths, a wine cellar, home theater, gym, pool and outdoor kitchen, among other amenities.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy