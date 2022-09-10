Have $29.995 million burning a hole in your pocket? Lucky for you, Russell Westbrook’s Brentwood mansion just went on the market for exactly that amount, which is roughly $10 million more than he paid for the property in 2018. It’s a beaut too, clocking in at 13,425 square feet with six bedrooms, eight baths, a wine cellar, home theater, gym, pool and outdoor kitchen, among other amenities.

