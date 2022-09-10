ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, CA

Is Your Speed Being Monitored By An Unseen Radar When You See This Common Roadway Sign?

Signs reading 'Speed Checked By Radar' or 'Speed Enforced by Radar' are seen nationwide and frequently in California. As you were driving, have you ever wondered if a radar is truly tracking your speed, and if so, how it's done? Surprisingly enough, these signs do, in fact, indicate radar speed checks, but not continuous radar tracking of every vehicle's speed. [i]
Temecula, CA
Fairview, CA
California Crime & Safety
Relentless fires sweep through Northern California

Ferocious summer blazes that have burned thousands of acres in the North State, especially in Siskiyou County and beyond, show conditions are at a flashpoint. The latest forest inferno, named the Forward Fire, had burned 160 acres in eastern Tehama County and was 5% contained Saturday morning after generating giant smoke plumes Friday afternoon.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Why US gas prices are falling while California's rise

Average gas prices across the nation have been on a steady decline since June. That’s not so much the case in California, where prices have been back on the uptick since the beginning of September. Since early March, based on data from AAA. For months, our chart shows the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Public Safety
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
California will soon rank heat waves like hurricanes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heat waves inCalifornia will soon be ranked by severity in a manner similar to hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Video Player: Santa Cruz wine growers move to over-night harvesting during California heat wave. On Friday, after one of the worst heat waves in recent memory,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision

San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

