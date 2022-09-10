Read full article on original website
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
Multiple cars stuck in mudslide in California: officials
A mudslide in California resulted in multiple vehicles becoming stuck in mud and debris flow, fire officials said. Fire units responded to the mudflow to assist around 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud had reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. The landslide happened near Pine Canyon Road between...
Is Your Speed Being Monitored By An Unseen Radar When You See This Common Roadway Sign?
Signs reading 'Speed Checked By Radar' or 'Speed Enforced by Radar' are seen nationwide and frequently in California. As you were driving, have you ever wondered if a radar is truly tracking your speed, and if so, how it's done? Surprisingly enough, these signs do, in fact, indicate radar speed checks, but not continuous radar tracking of every vehicle's speed. [i]
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2 earthquake with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KCRA.com
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck by SUV on I-80, 1 airlifted to hospital
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when they were struck by a reported DUI driver in Northern California early Sunday morning, authorities said. The two officers were on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 just east of American Canyon Road north of Vallejo during...
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Mount Shasta Herald
Relentless fires sweep through Northern California
Ferocious summer blazes that have burned thousands of acres in the North State, especially in Siskiyou County and beyond, show conditions are at a flashpoint. The latest forest inferno, named the Forward Fire, had burned 160 acres in eastern Tehama County and was 5% contained Saturday morning after generating giant smoke plumes Friday afternoon.
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
KSBW.com
Why US gas prices are falling while California's rise
Average gas prices across the nation have been on a steady decline since June. That’s not so much the case in California, where prices have been back on the uptick since the beginning of September. Since early March, based on data from AAA. For months, our chart shows the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gas prices are going up. But prices are falling across the US. What’s going on?
Gasoline prices are falling fast around the country — but in California, prices are going up. And they’re likely to go up even more. That’s the prediction from experts, who see the state facing a unique set of challenges. “We’re going to see more notable increases” over...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
KSBW.com
California will soon rank heat waves like hurricanes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heat waves inCalifornia will soon be ranked by severity in a manner similar to hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Video Player: Santa Cruz wine growers move to over-night harvesting during California heat wave. On Friday, after one of the worst heat waves in recent memory,...
California Wildfires Threaten Nearly All of State's Cannabis Crops
A new Cal Berkeley study found that more than 94 percent of legal cannabis crops were grown in hot spots.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision
San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
