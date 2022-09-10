ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 2

Related
Mix 94.1

Good & Bad News For Commuters Near Bolton In Amarillo

Road projects are nothing new in Amarillo. We're accustomed to it. One of my favorite questions to hear come from newcomers is when it it will all be done. Probably not for a while, at least that's what I tell them. So, heads up commuters near Bolton in Amarillo, I've...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Traffic
State
New Mexico State
City
Amarillo, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Traffic
abc7amarillo.com

Windy day with T-Storm chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Wednesday afternoon will bring the best chance for T-Storms this week to the Texas Panhandle (30-40%) as several small disturbances moves over the High Plains. The Western Texas Panhandle will be best favored for scattered T-Storm chances between 4-10PM CDT. Rain is not guaranteed but a...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Leak from rail car forces evacuations in downtown Borger

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A leaking rail car forced evacuations and street closures in downtown Borger. The leak was reported around 4 p.m. According to the City of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, a few businesses were evacuated. Parts of Main and Hedgecoke Streets, south of Wilson Street, were closed as a precaution.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gulf Of Mexico#Refineries#Unleaded Gas#Aaa Texas#The Abc 7 Gas Tracker
abc7amarillo.com

Local Wal-Mart stores honor community first responders on Patriot Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Local Wal-Mart stores joined forces to host a cookout for local first responders at the Walmart stores at 5730 W. Amarillo Blvd and 4215 Canyon Dr. The cookouts are from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11th. The stores wanted to help honor...
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Fire responding to two vehicle accident, delays expected

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department recently released information on a two-vehicle accident occurring in the county Monday afternoon. According to a tweet made by the department, the Randall County Fire Department is responding to a two-vehicle accident in the 10600 block of S. Osage Street. Drivers are being […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for stolen 2013 Chevy Tahoe

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips leading to the recovery of a Chevy SUV stolen a week ago in west Amarillo, a couple of blocks from I-40 for this week's "Stolen Auto Day" feature. According to police, a 2013 silver Chevrolet Tahoe was reported...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Growing Concerns with Randall County Farmers

Farmer riding tractor during sunrise with vast open fields and bright orange sky on chilly, foggy morning. Bryce Hutson talks with JD Ragland, Randall County Texas AgriLife Extension Agent, about some of the growing concerns for producers in the area. JD discusses drought management, input costs, policies, and some insurance for farmers.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips helping find burglar

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a burglar who burglarized a southwest Amarillo home last month as part of its "Crime of the Week" feature. According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at about 6:30 p.m., a person burglarized a residence...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council Looks to Spend $4 Million, Including Property Buys

Amarillo City Council is expected to consider nearly $4 million in spending during Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting, which is set to take place at City Hall at 1:00 pm. Additionally, the council is expected to consider approval of a $2 million land purchase by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Tulia Volunteer Fire Department does silent drive in remembrance of 9/11

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tulia Volunteer Fire Department had a silent drive around their community in "remembrance of this day that changed lives forever", said the department. Several surrounding fire departments, EMS and law enforcement joined with them. The drive began at 5:00 p.m. and started and ended at...
TULIA, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Controversial Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Agenda Approved in Split Vote

Amarillo City Council voted 4-1 today to pass their taxpayer funded lobbying priorities. The vote, which came after the item was pulled from the agenda last month due to the priorities themselves not being listed in the agenda packet, came with further controversy today due to the fact that the item was incorrectly listed on the agenda.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy