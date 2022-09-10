Read full article on original website
Good & Bad News For Commuters Near Bolton In Amarillo
Road projects are nothing new in Amarillo. We're accustomed to it. One of my favorite questions to hear come from newcomers is when it it will all be done. Probably not for a while, at least that's what I tell them. So, heads up commuters near Bolton in Amarillo, I've...
Hilmar Cheese Company hosting in-person job fair for open positions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site at 12400 US 385. Those who attend the event will meet the team and go through...
Pickup hits utility pole, causes power outage, fire in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pickup truck hit a utility pole, causing a power outage and fire in downtown Amarillo on Monday afternoon. The Amarillo Police Department said the pickup rolled over and hit an electric pole. Witnesses said the driver was going fast enough to ramp the divider...
Borger officials release info on Monday leak situation
UPDATE Officials from the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management report that evacuations have been lifted for the affected buildings and roads are being opened. According to officials, after 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to a report of a leaking rail car. Officials said the leak came from a […]
And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
Windy day with T-Storm chances
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Wednesday afternoon will bring the best chance for T-Storms this week to the Texas Panhandle (30-40%) as several small disturbances moves over the High Plains. The Western Texas Panhandle will be best favored for scattered T-Storm chances between 4-10PM CDT. Rain is not guaranteed but a...
Leak from rail car forces evacuations in downtown Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A leaking rail car forced evacuations and street closures in downtown Borger. The leak was reported around 4 p.m. According to the City of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, a few businesses were evacuated. Parts of Main and Hedgecoke Streets, south of Wilson Street, were closed as a precaution.
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
Local Wal-Mart stores honor community first responders on Patriot Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Local Wal-Mart stores joined forces to host a cookout for local first responders at the Walmart stores at 5730 W. Amarillo Blvd and 4215 Canyon Dr. The cookouts are from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11th. The stores wanted to help honor...
Randall County Fire responding to two vehicle accident, delays expected
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department recently released information on a two-vehicle accident occurring in the county Monday afternoon. According to a tweet made by the department, the Randall County Fire Department is responding to a two-vehicle accident in the 10600 block of S. Osage Street. Drivers are being […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for stolen 2013 Chevy Tahoe
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips leading to the recovery of a Chevy SUV stolen a week ago in west Amarillo, a couple of blocks from I-40 for this week's "Stolen Auto Day" feature. According to police, a 2013 silver Chevrolet Tahoe was reported...
Growing Concerns with Randall County Farmers
Farmer riding tractor during sunrise with vast open fields and bright orange sky on chilly, foggy morning. Bryce Hutson talks with JD Ragland, Randall County Texas AgriLife Extension Agent, about some of the growing concerns for producers in the area. JD discusses drought management, input costs, policies, and some insurance for farmers.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips helping find burglar
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a burglar who burglarized a southwest Amarillo home last month as part of its "Crime of the Week" feature. According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at about 6:30 p.m., a person burglarized a residence...
City Council Looks to Spend $4 Million, Including Property Buys
Amarillo City Council is expected to consider nearly $4 million in spending during Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting, which is set to take place at City Hall at 1:00 pm. Additionally, the council is expected to consider approval of a $2 million land purchase by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
Tulia Volunteer Fire Department does silent drive in remembrance of 9/11
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tulia Volunteer Fire Department had a silent drive around their community in "remembrance of this day that changed lives forever", said the department. Several surrounding fire departments, EMS and law enforcement joined with them. The drive began at 5:00 p.m. and started and ended at...
High Speed Chase of Truck Stolen Out of Amarillo Ends in Oklahoma
At about 10:43am this morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a truck stolen out of Amarillo when it wrecked six miles northwest of Woodward. The news first surfaced in a Facebook post by Marty Logan, a stormchaser with News 9 out of Oklahoma City. A news report...
Amarillo man sentenced to 16 months in prison in Donley County
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100th Judicial District Court in Donley County sentenced an Amarillo man to prison after he violated probation. According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Court, 38-year-old Amarillo resident Rueben Campus was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the state jail felony offense of […]
56-year-old hiker found dead at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says
He was found on the Capitol Peak Trail.
Get Excited Horror Fans. Tascosa Drive-In Might Go Old School.
If you're a fan or horror movies, there's something coming up you need to keep an eye out for. It looks like Tascosa Drive-In might be going a bit old school. But instead of just a double feature, there's a massive marathon coming. A "Dust Til Dawn" Horror Marathon At...
Controversial Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Agenda Approved in Split Vote
Amarillo City Council voted 4-1 today to pass their taxpayer funded lobbying priorities. The vote, which came after the item was pulled from the agenda last month due to the priorities themselves not being listed in the agenda packet, came with further controversy today due to the fact that the item was incorrectly listed on the agenda.
