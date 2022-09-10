ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers

By Brittany Dionne
WTOK-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy