‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO