Read full article on original website
Related
2-4-7 Preview: Indiana vs. Western Kentucky
Indiana's two-straight wins to open the 2022 season sets Tom Allen's team up for perhaps its toughest challenge yet when Western Kentucky enters Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It'll be a battle of the unbeatens as both the Hoosiers and Hilltoppers look to improve on their 2-0 starts. But neither...
How Wisconsin transfers have fared with other teams so far
The Wisconsin Badgers mostly beat themselves in a loss to Washington State this past weekend, and a familiar face made two of the several mistakes burn. Running back Nakia Watson, who transferred from UW to WSU ahead of the 2021 season, scored both of the Cougars' touchdowns in his return to Camp Randall Stadium. He finished with 33 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving.
WSU basketball announces 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule
WASHINGTON STATE men’s basketball program finally knows what its conference schedule looks like for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Schedules were officially finalized Thursday and the Pac-12 announced the full league slate. Dates and locations were provided today, with TV broadcast and tip-off times to be announced later. For Kyle...
Coach Speak: Brownsburg (Ind.) Steve Lynch breaks down recent Purdue commit Kanon Catchings
Four-star small forward Kanon Catchings out of Brownsburg (Ind.) became the second commit for Purdue in the 2024 class when he announced his commitment while on his official visit on Sept. 2. Following his commitment, Boiler Sports Report caught up with Brownsburg head coach Steven Lynch to talk Catchings. Here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CF.C's Pac-12 Power Rankings: Where does WSU stand?
Washington State has the only ranked win so far in the conference, a 17-14 road victory over No. 18 Wisconsin in Madison last week, and the Cougars are one of six 2-0 teams heading into this weekend's slate of games.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
Names are released for victims after 3 people are killed in 5 hours in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A series of shootings in Indy Sunday night and Monday morning left three people dead in the span of five hours. The coroner confirmed the identities of some of those victims on Monday. The first of three homicides took place in a parking lot outside a restaurant near 79th and Michigan. Police believe […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBC.com
Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
cbs4indy.com
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
wrtv.com
Mooresville student suffering broken bones, brain contusions after being hit by suspected drunk driver
MOORESVILLE — A fifteen-year-old Mooresville High School student is in for a long recovery after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on her way to the school bus Wednesday morning. Trinity Shockley is in the hospital suffering from a broken femur, broken arm, a fractured skull, a compression...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0