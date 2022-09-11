ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

2-4-7 Preview: Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Indiana's two-straight wins to open the 2022 season sets Tom Allen's team up for perhaps its toughest challenge yet when Western Kentucky enters Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It'll be a battle of the unbeatens as both the Hoosiers and Hilltoppers look to improve on their 2-0 starts. But neither...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

How Wisconsin transfers have fared with other teams so far

The Wisconsin Badgers mostly beat themselves in a loss to Washington State this past weekend, and a familiar face made two of the several mistakes burn. Running back Nakia Watson, who transferred from UW to WSU ahead of the 2021 season, scored both of the Cougars' touchdowns in his return to Camp Randall Stadium. He finished with 33 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

WSU basketball announces 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule

WASHINGTON STATE men’s basketball program finally knows what its conference schedule looks like for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Schedules were officially finalized Thursday and the Pac-12 announced the full league slate. Dates and locations were provided today, with TV broadcast and tip-off times to be announced later. For Kyle...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Moscow, ID
Football
Local
Indiana Football
State
Idaho State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Bloomington, ID
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Idaho College Sports
City
Moscow, ID
Moscow, ID
Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Moscow, ID
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
KRMG

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Henderson
Person
Jermaine Jackson
WIBC.com

Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home

INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
WISH-TV

Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Vandals#Football Power Index#American Football#College Football#Hoosiers
WTHI

Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy