The Wisconsin Badgers mostly beat themselves in a loss to Washington State this past weekend, and a familiar face made two of the several mistakes burn. Running back Nakia Watson, who transferred from UW to WSU ahead of the 2021 season, scored both of the Cougars' touchdowns in his return to Camp Randall Stadium. He finished with 33 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving.

MADISON, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO