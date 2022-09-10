ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: First public mourners enter Westminster Hall for lying-in-state

Members of the public have started filing past the late Queen’s coffin as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward...
The Associated Press

What to know about the queen's lying in state in Westminster

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Here’s a look at what to expect for the occasion, including its traditions, the waiting route and what mourners will see: HOW LONG WILL THE QUEEN LIE IN STATE? People who want to view the queen’s coffin can do so 24 hours a day from 5 p.m. local time (1600GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, the day of the state funeral.
