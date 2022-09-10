LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Here’s a look at what to expect for the occasion, including its traditions, the waiting route and what mourners will see: HOW LONG WILL THE QUEEN LIE IN STATE? People who want to view the queen’s coffin can do so 24 hours a day from 5 p.m. local time (1600GMT) Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday, the day of the state funeral.

