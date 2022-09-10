Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Knott County student looks to spread hope after disaster
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hunter Combs is a junior at Knott County Central High School. He said school has always been his happy place. “I just know kind of how school has effected me. I know that it has really taught me who I am,” he said. Combs...
wymt.com
Fisty church members fighting through tragedy together
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three feet of mud covered Fisty Corner Church after the flood, leaving leadership with a long road to recovery. Sunday, the church held their first service since the flood, calling it a “survival and revival.”. “We’ve had a great loss, this community right here especially....
Death toll rises to 40 in Eastern Kentucky after person lost in Pike County
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—One more person has died as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the death toll from July’s historic flooding is now at 40. He said that the person who died was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County. “Each of these individuals is a child of […]
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
spectrumnews1.com
'We all know that you can't teach a hungry child': Kentucky man plans to travel the nation to demo healthy school meals
RICHMOND, Ky. — School cafeterias across the nation and Kentucky continue to experience supply chain issues. "We all know that you can't teach a hungry child," said Scott Anderson, a former food service director. But Anderson hopes to ease those burdens by offering practical solutions to school districts across...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
wymt.com
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
clayconews.com
Post 11 London Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony in Lexington
LONDON, KY (September 12, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
etxview.com
SIMPLE STUFF: Billboard preaches tones of intolerance
The great thing about this country is that we all get to have religion any way we want — or not have one at all, if we want that instead. The not-so-great-thing is that if my faith doesn’t agree with yours, you may choose to try to bully, embarrass or otherwise make me feel that I am less than you because of it.
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in Floyd crash
LANGLEY, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash on Route 80 in Floyd County. It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at the mouth of Henry’s Branch, at Langley. Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said one person died at the scene. She has been identified as Sok Sue Snyder, 73, of Langley.
Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State
As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season.
Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub
DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8.5 million investment in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear the expansion of Renfro Supply Co. in Williamsburg. The expansion is supposed to bring 25 jobs and a nearly $8.5 million investment to the area. Renfro Supply Co. is one of the region’s largest wholesalers, according to a release from the...
WTVQ
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Floyd County
MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 73-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred in Martin around 6:14 a.m. 73-year-old Sok Snyder was driving a Cadillac, attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when she crossed the eastbound...
etxview.com
Arch Resources Supports UW School of Energy Resources With $500,000 Gift
Arch Resources Inc. has committed a $500,000 gift to the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER) to advance the school’s globally recognized carbon management initiatives as well as its ongoing efforts to drive innovative land reclamation practices. The gift will augment the Arch Resources Technology and Sustainability...
etxview.com
Wineries are 'cropping up' all over Georgia
When Cassandra and Gary Wiseman bought 185 acres of land in rural Jackson County, they envisioned preserving the land through sustainable forestry stewardship. Over the next decade, they recognized the abundance of naturally growing muscadine vines throughout the property. This bounty ultimately sparked the dream of operating a vineyard and winery on the property.
