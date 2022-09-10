ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Fisty church members fighting through tragedy together

FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three feet of mud covered Fisty Corner Church after the flood, leaving leadership with a long road to recovery. Sunday, the church held their first service since the flood, calling it a “survival and revival.”. “We’ve had a great loss, this community right here especially....
FISTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Pike County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Pikeville, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
clayconews.com

Post 11 London Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony in Lexington

LONDON, KY (September 12, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
LEXINGTON, KY
etxview.com

SIMPLE STUFF: Billboard preaches tones of intolerance

The great thing about this country is that we all get to have religion any way we want — or not have one at all, if we want that instead. The not-so-great-thing is that if my faith doesn’t agree with yours, you may choose to try to bully, embarrass or otherwise make me feel that I am less than you because of it.
KANSAS STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

One killed in Floyd crash

LANGLEY, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash on Route 80 in Floyd County. It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at the mouth of Henry’s Branch, at Langley. Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said one person died at the scene. She has been identified as Sok Sue Snyder, 73, of Langley.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Disaster#Missionary#Pike
WJHL

Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub

DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
My 1053 WJLT

Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?

Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WTVQ

1 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Floyd County

MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 73-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred in Martin around 6:14 a.m. 73-year-old Sok Snyder was driving a Cadillac, attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when she crossed the eastbound...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
etxview.com

Arch Resources Supports UW School of Energy Resources With $500,000 Gift

Arch Resources Inc. has committed a $500,000 gift to the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER) to advance the school’s globally recognized carbon management initiatives as well as its ongoing efforts to drive innovative land reclamation practices. The gift will augment the Arch Resources Technology and Sustainability...
WYOMING STATE
etxview.com

Wineries are 'cropping up' all over Georgia

When Cassandra and Gary Wiseman bought 185 acres of land in rural Jackson County, they envisioned preserving the land through sustainable forestry stewardship. Over the next decade, they recognized the abundance of naturally growing muscadine vines throughout the property. This bounty ultimately sparked the dream of operating a vineyard and winery on the property.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy