Ravens vs. Jets game, streaming and viewing info for Week 1

The New York Jets begin Year 2 of the Robert Saleh era as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to town on Sunday. It will be Joe Flacco going against his former team as quarterback Zach Wilson will miss at least three games as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered in the first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s how you can check out Sunday’s Flacco Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets on Sunday, September 11 (1:00 eastern)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Forecast: Showers, 74 degrees

Referee: Craig Worlstad

Opponent Wire site: Ravens Wire