Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared a Somber Moment of Support As They Viewed Tributes to the Queen

Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William & Prince Harry Walk Together in Procession Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited again to honor their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Despite a royal rift, the brothers joined other family members for a procession through London as the Queen’s casket was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. As they walked, Harry was flanked by...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: What we know
The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey on September 19 will be the culmination of decades of meticulous planning. - Return to the abbey - The last time Westminster Abbey was used for a monarch's funeral was for George II in 1760.
U.K.・
Comments / 0