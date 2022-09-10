ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU

SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Golf Channel

Ultimate teammate move spurs Arizona State player’s 63

After two seasons without cracking the Arizona State lineup, senior Gabe Salvanera made his debut start for the Sun Devils this weekend at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. But the former juco transfer’s first official round didn’t go as planned, as Salvanera carded two triples bogeys and shot 7-over 77 at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
TEMPE, AZ
West Valley View

Family expands their franchise business

New to the Valley, Jeff Walters and his family acquired two Jimmy John’s restaurants in the Glendale area. They opened another in Buckeye on Friday, Sept. 9. “We have two stores that are open in Glendale already; We bought those from an existing franchisee,” Walters said. “So, opening...
BUCKEYE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Football
Boulder, CO
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Football
Tempe, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Boulder, CO
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage

With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

More storms on the way to Phoenix

Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Hayden
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood

The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football
ABC 15 News

Gas prices on the rise across Arizona

Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
PHOENIX, AZ
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
East Valley Tribune

QC agritainment farm adding a mausoleum

Schnepf Farms, a Queen Creek venue known for farm-themes weddings, pumpkin festivals, giant hay mazes, fresh peaches and other family-friendly events might seem like an unusual place to think about actually burying your loved ones. “We are not known for the cemetery necessarily; we are known for our agritainment,” said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy