Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
N.J. town to enforce 10 o’clock curfew for kids under 18 with ‘zero tolerance policy’
Phillipsburg police announced Tuesday a “zero tolerance approach” to enforcing the town’s curfew for minors. Without getting into specifics, police in a news release cited “recent law enforcement incidents involving children under the age of 18.”. Under the town code, no one under age 18 may...
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
My experience driving an NJ Transit bus in the weeks following the 9/11 attacks | Opinion
I drove a commuter bus for New Jersey Transit for 23 years. And the most memorable driving occasion for me didn’t occur while doing the line work. Instead, the most memorable time was a particular assignment that I agreed to do. It was shortly after the Twin Towers fell in Downtown Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001. I was called into the supervisor’s office of New Jersey Transit’s Ironbound Garage in Newark. He offered me a chance to help transport the Salvation Army volunteers to and from Ground Zero. I agreed to drive whatever the assignment entailed. Another driver, Bobby, was to join me.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. motorcycle rider dies at St. Luke’s after crash, Lehigh County coroner says
A 74-year-old motorcycle rider from Hunterdon County died late Saturday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a crash hours earlier in the New Jersey county’s Alexandria Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Daniel A. Dean, of the Whitehouse Station section of Readington Township, was...
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
UPDATE: Truck dumps 50 bags of flour onto Easton hill, dispatch supervisor says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from the Easton Police Department. A rig carrying loads of bagged flour dumped its contents Sunday as the driver made its way up a steep hill in Easton, according to a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor. The incident happened...
Fire damages home on Easton’s South Side (UPDATE)
A fire damaged a home Wednesday morning on Easton’s South Side. The city fire department was dispatched at 9:06 a.m., a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. By 9:20, smoke could be seen coming from a window in the main living area of the split-level single family home in the 300 block of West Wilkes Barre Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road around Round Valley Reservoir will temporarily reopen, but security concerns remain
A winding, scenic part of Route 629 that parallels the shoreline of the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton Township and Lebanon Borough could tentatively reopen on Dec. 1 after the New Jersey Water Supply Authority’s request temporarily backed off an earlier plan to permanently close it because of security concerns.
Tree falls on power lines along Bushkill Drive knocking out electricity to much of College Hill
A tree fell onto power lines just after 4 p.m. Monday along Bushkill Drive between Lafayette College and Downtown Easton, knocking out electricity to about 1,100 Met-Ed customers for about two hours and shutting the street between Dietrich Road and Sullivan Road, according to city police, a utility spokesman and an outage site.
Lawsuit claims Lehigh County’s drop-off ballot boxes lack security
A lawsuit and preliminary injunction demand that Lehigh County take steps to make its drop-off ballot boxes more secure. The lawsuit acknowledges, however, that the Pennsylvania Department of State and American Civil Liberties Union have warned that adding security could discourage people from exercising their right to vote. The lawsuit...
Driver crashes into Bethlehem bridge and flees, cops say
A driver crashed early Monday morning into a busy Bethlehem bridge and then fled, city police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the Broad Street bridge near First Avenue. Police were called for a hit-and-run crash and found a portion of the concrete railing along the span gone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College football roundup: Freedom grad Jenkins lights it up in Moravian win
Moravian University’s 43-28 victory over Gettysburg in the teams’ Centennial Conference opener on Saturday at Rocco Calvo Field produced a pair of major weekly awards for the Greyhounds. Sophomore quarterback Jared Jenkins of Freedom High School was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after throwing touchdown...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Allentown for holidays with two PPL Center shows
The holiday’s aren’t the holidays without the soul-shaking prog-rock sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and fortunately for the Lehigh Valley, the titans of Christmas-themed concerts are stopping in Allentown for not one, but two shows. The PPL Center announced that the arena-rock group will light up the stage on...
‘Major road closure’ set Wednesday-Thursday in Bethlehem Township
Bethlehem Township police warned motorists Tuesday of what they’re calling a “major route/road closure.”. Brodhead Road will be closed west of Nazareth Pike (Route 191) starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through the end of the day Thursday, police said. The closure is to accommodate maintenance and repairs to...
Gracedale ‘operational study’ a waste of tax dollars. Facility already on right track. | Opinion
Northampton County Council at its Sept. 1 meeting introduced an ordinance to conduct a comprehensive operational study of Gracedale Nursing Home. It appears they will vote on it at their next meeting on Thursday. The members of county council have chosen an odd moment to launch a “study: of Gracedale....
Texas man pulled over with 4 kilos of cocaine in pickup on I-78 in Williams Township, police say
A 35-year-old Texas man, who had 4 kilograms of cocaine in a pickup truck on Interstate 78, was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop, Pennsylvania State Police report. Jorge Garza Jr., of Laredo, just before noon drove past a SHIELD Unit trooper from the state police Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, court papers say. Garza was in a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup east on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, police said.
Intoxicated woman crashes into motorcycle rider in Bethlehem Township, flees, police say
A 56-year-old Lehigh Township woman was driving while intoxicated and with a suspended license in Bethlehem Township Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a motorcycle rider and fled, police report in court papers. A Bethlehem Township officer responding at 3:09 p.m. to Nazareth Pike and Brodhead Road found the injured...
Adam Sandler announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
The “Sandman” might be coming to a city near you soon. Adam Sandler, known for his roles in several popular films, including “Happy Gilmore” and “Hotel Transylvania,” is heading out on a mega 15-show tour from Oct. 21 through Nov. 14. That includes gigs...
Broadway Week 2022: How to get a free ticket to popular NYC shows
The best deal on Broadway is back. Or, if you’d prefer to move closer to the action, use code BWAYUP for special seat upgrade offers. Here are all the shows with 2-for-1 deals as part of Broadway Week 2022:. “The Lion King” starring Jelani Remy as Simba (Broadway debut)...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0