Nutley, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem

A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

My experience driving an NJ Transit bus in the weeks following the 9/11 attacks | Opinion

I drove a commuter bus for New Jersey Transit for 23 years. And the most memorable driving occasion for me didn’t occur while doing the line work. Instead, the most memorable time was a particular assignment that I agreed to do. It was shortly after the Twin Towers fell in Downtown Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001. I was called into the supervisor’s office of New Jersey Transit’s Ironbound Garage in Newark. He offered me a chance to help transport the Salvation Army volunteers to and from Ground Zero. I agreed to drive whatever the assignment entailed. Another driver, Bobby, was to join me.
NEWARK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire damages home on Easton’s South Side (UPDATE)

A fire damaged a home Wednesday morning on Easton’s South Side. The city fire department was dispatched at 9:06 a.m., a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. By 9:20, smoke could be seen coming from a window in the main living area of the split-level single family home in the 300 block of West Wilkes Barre Street.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Texas man pulled over with 4 kilos of cocaine in pickup on I-78 in Williams Township, police say

A 35-year-old Texas man, who had 4 kilograms of cocaine in a pickup truck on Interstate 78, was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop, Pennsylvania State Police report. Jorge Garza Jr., of Laredo, just before noon drove past a SHIELD Unit trooper from the state police Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, court papers say. Garza was in a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup east on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, police said.
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, PA
