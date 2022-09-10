Read full article on original website
Related
menifee247.com
Three arrested on charges of looting evacuation area
Three Hemet residents were arrested on charges of burglary and looting in an evacuation area after they were discovered looting an evacuated neighborhood in the Fairview Fire area on Saturday, authorities said. Deputies responded at 1:39 p.m. to the area of Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road in Hemet to...
menifee247.com
MSJC kicks off LatinX Heritage Month on Sept. 15
The public is invited to join Mt. San Jacinto College as it kicks off LatinX Heritage Month with an opening celebration from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Menifee Valley Campus. The event, which will be held outside the 800 Building on campus, will feature a DJ, low riders, Ballet Folklorico, and vendors. Interested vendors are asked to complete a form online.
menifee247.com
Big third quarter leads MSJC football team to victory
The Mt. San Jacinto College football team broke open a close game in the third quarter on Saturday night as they went on the road to defeat Antelope Valley College 29-13 in Lancaster. The Eagles got the scoring started early as they marched 75 yards in 7 plays on the...
Comments / 0