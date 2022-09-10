Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Countdown Is On: 19 Days til 37th Annual Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest Committee met Monday night to further finalize plans for the 37th annual event just 19 days away on the Square October First and 2nd. Event co-chair April Wolfe reported that both the main south stage, and the north stage, have entertainment completely booked...
Herald & Review
Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday
DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend. Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see...
Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
newschannel20.com
Crews respond to Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department extinguished the house fire at 859 S Belmont. When they got to the house firefighters saw smoke coming from the eves and front door. The fire was quickly put out. There...
newschannel20.com
Decatur police searching for missing woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville Police Department warns resident of scam
The Taylorville Police Department (TPD) is warning Taylorville residents of phone scams. The calls are advertising that they are the TPD. We're told that the calls are soliciting sales, some are claiming they are a family member who is in trouble and need money, and the "you have a warrant" scam.
taylorvilledailynews.com
wlds.com
No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night
No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night. According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an...
wlds.com
Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday
Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 09/13/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 09-12-22 Gerald Powyszynski, age 24, of Pana was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for possession of meth. Arrests. 09-10-22 Zachary Clutter, age 29, of Pana was arrested by CCSO for domestic battery. Crashes All over 18. 08-27-22...
New site to watch monarch butterfly along Route 66
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of travelers have begun their journey from the northeastern U.S. to Texas long before Route 66 was established in 1926. Their footprints touch the lives of people across Central Illinois. They are monarch butterflies migrating to breeding grounds in Mexico every year. According to officials, Illinois travelers will be […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
John W. Chance
John Wesley Chance, 64 of Taylorville, passed away in his home on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1958 in Peoria, the son of J. C. and Edith L. (Anderson) Chance. John loved spending time with his friends, especially while camping. He is survived by his...
wmay.com
Man Faces Felony Charges In Vandalism Of MLK Statue In Springfield
A suspect is in custody and is being held on $50,000 bond in connection with the vandalism of the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in the State Capitol Complex in downtown Springfield. 24-year-old Fernando Garcia was arrested Monday, accused of knocking the statue off its pedestal. He’s facing a felony...
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
WAND TV
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in connection with double homicide
BENLD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the suspect of the double homicide. Police say Mark N. Crites Jr, 23 of Springfield, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant, issued in Sangamon County. Crites Jr is in custody in the Sangamon County Jail. His bond...
nprillinois.org
Arrest in Springfield double homicide case, Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke retiring |First Listen
Springfield man is arrested in connection with double homicide. Man is in custody for knocking over MLK statue by Illinois Capitol. Former Bears QB Jim McMahon wants to enter Illinois marijuana market. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which...
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2022
On 09/05/2022 at 6:36 AM, Jacqueline S. Large struck a deer in the roadway on CR 1300 E. St. No injuries were reported, and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 08/30/2022 at 04:58 AM, Kimberly P. Mitchell of Versailles was issued a citation for Speeding 77/55 MPH Zone on CR 50 N Ave. and given a court date of 10/24/2022.
