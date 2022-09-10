ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Herald & Review

Pride Fest returning to Decatur this Saturday

DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, Pride Fest is returning to Decatur this weekend. Decatur Pride Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Fairview Park. Mark Schleeter, president of Decatur Illinois Pride, said he hopes to see...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
CHARLESTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Crews respond to Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department extinguished the house fire at 859 S Belmont. When they got to the house firefighters saw smoke coming from the eves and front door. The fire was quickly put out. There...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur police searching for missing woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Taylorville Police Department warns resident of scam

The Taylorville Police Department (TPD) is warning Taylorville residents of phone scams. The calls are advertising that they are the TPD. We're told that the calls are soliciting sales, some are claiming they are a family member who is in trouble and need money, and the "you have a warrant" scam.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

TPD Warning Of Scams

The Taylorville Police Department is warning of phone scams that have been involving people claiming they are with the Taylorville Police Department or other police agencies. Some are soliciting sales, some are claiming they are family who is in trouble and need money while others claim that you have a warrant and you have to pay.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wlds.com

No One Injured in Residential Fire Monday Night

No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Jacksonville home Monday night. The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 583 Caldwell Street at 6:15 last night. According to the department’s report, light smoke was venting from the eaves and through an...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
John Gardner
wlds.com

Two Injured In Old State Road Crash on Saturday

Two women were injured on Old State Road in a two vehicle crash on Saturday. Initial calls of the crash came into the West Central Dispatch at 9:53AM Saturday. The caller told dispatch that one of the vehicles had overturned on its side in cornfield on the south side of Old State Road, just east of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Area Arrests And Accidents 09/13/22

The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 09-12-22 Gerald Powyszynski, age 24, of Pana was arrested by CCSO on a warrant for possession of meth. Arrests. 09-10-22 Zachary Clutter, age 29, of Pana was arrested by CCSO for domestic battery. Crashes All over 18. 08-27-22...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

New site to watch monarch butterfly along Route 66

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of travelers have begun their journey from the northeastern U.S. to Texas long before Route 66 was established in 1926. Their footprints touch the lives of people across Central Illinois. They are monarch butterflies migrating to breeding grounds in Mexico every year. According to officials, Illinois travelers will be […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

John W. Chance

John Wesley Chance, 64 of Taylorville, passed away in his home on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1958 in Peoria, the son of J. C. and Edith L. (Anderson) Chance. John loved spending time with his friends, especially while camping. He is survived by his...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Man Faces Felony Charges In Vandalism Of MLK Statue In Springfield

A suspect is in custody and is being held on $50,000 bond in connection with the vandalism of the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in the State Capitol Complex in downtown Springfield. 24-year-old Fernando Garcia was arrested Monday, accused of knocking the statue off its pedestal. He’s facing a felony...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Senior couple found dead in Springfield home

Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested in connection with double homicide

BENLD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the suspect of the double homicide. Police say Mark N. Crites Jr, 23 of Springfield, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant, issued in Sangamon County. Crites Jr is in custody in the Sangamon County Jail. His bond...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN TV

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2022

On 09/05/2022 at 6:36 AM, Jacqueline S. Large struck a deer in the roadway on CR 1300 E. St. No injuries were reported, and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 08/30/2022 at 04:58 AM, Kimberly P. Mitchell of Versailles was issued a citation for Speeding 77/55 MPH Zone on CR 50 N Ave. and given a court date of 10/24/2022.
BROWN COUNTY, IL

