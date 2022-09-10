Read full article on original website
‘Life-changing’ salary increase for employees at Hard Rock Tampa
One of the Bay area’s largest employers is investing $100 million into its team members. Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming said they are increasing wages for half of their workforce.
Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination
Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
New Tampa chocolate factory's secret ingredient is brotherly love
Austin and Grant Gappelberg carry on the family business by opening up the Hampton Chocolate Factory in Sparkman Wharf this past January.
Feeding Tampa Bay's 'Senior Shopping' program is a mini Publix for those in need
Feeding Tampa Bay's "Senior Shopping" event -- one of many innovative programs during September's Hunger Action Month -- is a free mini Publix for those in need.
Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires
Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
University of South Florida rises to its highest position ever in U.S. News & World Report rankings
The University of South Florida has hit an all-time high on U.S. News & World Report’s (U.S. News) annual ranking of the best colleges in America. In the new rankings released today, USF sits at No. 42 among all public universities and No. 97 among all universities public or private. This marks the fourth consecutive year that USF has ranked in the top 50 public universities and the first time USF has broken into the top 100 among all universities.
This Was Not A Smart Move In Downtown St Pete
Second Date Update: Sometimes when you think you’re impressing someone you end up actually embarrassing them. This is exactly what Joel did to Emmy. This was not a smart move in Downtown St Pete especially since he was on date. Even though Emmy came on with us and expressed her disgust with Joel’s antics he was not backing down. Things took an ugly turn on this call.
Tampa tree service company fined more than $234K for cutting down protected trees
TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor had a strong and simple message for anyone looking to cut down protected trees illegally: pay up. A Hillsborough County judge upheld the city’s largest fine for illegally cutting down protected trees in Tampa. Tree service company Miller & Sons LLC in Tampa was required to pay $234,427.50.
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
President of company behind Tiki Docks, Ford's Garage and other Florida restaurants is selling his South Tampa home
The head of a local restaurant company behind some major Tampa eateries, like Tiki Docks and Yeoman's Cask & Lion, is selling his South Tampa mansion. Located at 14 W Spanish Main St., the British West Indies-style home was built in 2018 and is currently owned by Marc Brown, who is the president of 23 Restaurant Services.
Furniture retailer to open massive showroom in Wesley Chapel
El Dorado Furniture, one of the largest furniture retailers in Florida, will open its new 70,000-square-foot Wesley Chapel showroom on the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The two-day grand opening event, according to a news release, will feature giveaways of a limited supply of $200 gift cards and comforter sets. The store is located at 25171 Highway 54 in Lutz.
Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida-based cruise line announced a new program offering free cruise tickets to military members, veterans and first responders, starting this month. Margaritaville at Sea’s “Heroes Sail Free” program applies to GovX ID-verified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel...
Some residents, environmental groups worried as Tampa reconsiders where it puts treated wastewater
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa is studying a new place to pump its treated wastewater, and environmental groups and homeowners argue where it ends up matters for everyone. "Right now, we actually don’t have a project. Right now, we are studying several different options to manage the city’s reclaimed water. That’s highly treated wastewater," said Whit Remer, the City of Tampa’s sustainability officer.
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
30 Outdoor Activities in Tampa to Try Together
No matter the weather, being in Tampa Bay means making time for outdoor adventures. From...
Tampa International Airport sheds more light on plans for new Airside D
Big plans are expected in Tampa International Airport’s future as it sheds light on what’s in store for the new Airside D.
Business manager at Tampa private school stole tuition payments from parents, DOJ says
The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a Largo man was indicted on charges involving his theft of tuition payments while working at a Tampa private school.
