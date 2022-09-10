Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Manatee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Manatee. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, South Bradenton, West Samoset, Bayshore Gardens and Oneco. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 20:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows. Target Area: Los Angeles FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY At 805 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lancaster, Lake Hughes, Elizabeth Lake and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. The Lake Burn area will also be impacted with mud and debris flows likely. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .With recent heavy rainfall, several area rivers have reached minor flood stage, or are expected to reach minor flood stage in the coming days. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Most of Myakka State Park is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.3 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 08/17/1988. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 8.4 Wed 9 am 7.1 7.2 7.3 7.3 7.3
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seagrove, or 8 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Biscoe, Seagrove, Robbins, Star, Harpers Crossroads, Highfalls, Coleridge and Glendon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 01:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous thunderstorms will produce rounds of heavy rain across central Mohave County through Wednesday evening. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 59.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Wednesday was 60.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 58.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 59.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Ferry, Stevens by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ferry; Stevens FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following counties, Ferry and Stevens. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage, recent burn scars, and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving thunderstorms may bring localized heavy downpours through the day and into the evening - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida...Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Baker, Charlton and Nassau Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Columbia and Gilchrist Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Fort White. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 23.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Darke, Mercer, Preble by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Darke; Mercer; Preble DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibility is slowly improving over the advisory area. Low visibilty will persist through about 10am and slowly improve through the morning hours.
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 11:23:00 Expires: 2022-09-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 10 feet or below on Thursday. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity and westward through northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern to northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico.
Flood Watch issued for Okanogan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okanogan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of North Central Washington, including the following county, Okanogan. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage, recent burn scars, and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving thunderstorms may bring localized heavy downpours through the day and into the evening - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 04:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northeast Clark County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of northeast Clark County and the Lake Mead area through late Wednesday afternoon. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lake IN, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of a half mile or less in dense fog and smoke. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Visibility may change drastically over short distances.
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Adjuntas, Aguada, Aguadilla, Aguas Buenas, Aibonito, Anasco by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:08:00 Expires: 2022-09-15 00:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Adjuntas; Aguada; Aguadilla; Aguas Buenas; Aibonito; Anasco; Arecibo; Arroyo; Barceloneta; Barranquitas; Bayamon; Cabo Rojo; Caguas; Camuy; Canovanas; Carolina; Catano; Cayey; Ceiba; Ciales; Cidra; Coamo; Comerio; Corozal; Culebra; Dorado; Fajardo; Florida; Guanica; Guayama; Guayanilla; Guaynabo; Gurabo; Hatillo; Hormigueros; Humacao; Isabela; Jayuya; Juana Diaz; Juncos; Lajas; Lares; Las Marias; Las Piedras; Loiza; Luquillo; Manati; Maricao; Maunabo; Mayaguez; Moca; Morovis; Naguabo; Naranjito; Orocovis; Patillas; Penuelas; Ponce; Quebradillas; Rincon; Rio Grande; Sabana Grande; Salinas; San German; San Juan; San Lorenzo; San Sebastian; Santa Isabel; Toa Alta; Toa Baja; Trujillo Alto; Utuado; Vega Alta; Vega Baja; Vieques; Villalba; Yabucoa; Yauco ..There is an increasing risk for flooding across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands during the weekend Showers and thunderstorms associated with the Tropical Depression Seven...now located 805 miles east of the Lesser Antilles...is forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands over the weekend. Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to reach the US Virgin Islands and eastern Puerto Rico beginning late Friday night, spreading across Puerto Rico through Saturday. This will increase the risk for urban and small stream flooding, as well as flash flooding, which could also lead to mudslides, and rapid river rises during the weekend. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of the eastern and southeastern sections of Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 4-6 inches. Elsewhere, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 2-4 inches. This product will be updated as needed. Please, continue to monitor the progress of this feature.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 12 feet, subsiding to 6 feet or below tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic coastal waters. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern coasts of St. Thomas and St. John.
Flood Watch issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 00:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County and Sheep Range. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will occur over portions of southern Nevada and the Lake Mead area through early Wednesday morning. Storms may move repeatedly over some sites. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 08:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog has started to clear quickly with the sunrise this morning. Some pockets of low visibility are possible...especially in low lying areas and along creeks and rivers. Conditions will improve quickly after 9 am EDT.
