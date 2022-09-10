Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
Collider
Disney's New York Comic-Con Panels Include 'Solar Opposites,' 'Muppets Mayhem,' and More
In just a few weeks, ReedPop will be holding its next edition of New York Comic Con. As the programming and guest announcements keep coming, Disney and its respective properties have revealed the panel lineup for the convention weekend. Ten shows are heading to NYCC spanning from returning shows including The Owl House and Solar Opposites to new shows including Kindred and Koala Man.
‘School for Good and Evil’ Trailer Teases Best Friends Battling It Out as Heroes and Villains in Paul Feig-Directed Fantasy Film
The new trailer for Netflix’s YA adaptation The School for Good and Evil sees best friends training to be future fairy tale heroes and villains in a magic-infused world. But their intended fortunes are reversed when Sophie (Sophie Anne Caruso) is mistakenly dropped into the School for Evil, and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) wrongly lands in the School for Good. “If Sophie becomes evil, none of us survive,” Laurence Fishburne’s character says at one point as their world’s balance of good and evil is thrown off-kilter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFive Emmy Narratives to Expect in 2023: A 'Better Call Saul' Farewell, Limited Race...
Netflix's Assassin's Creed TV Show Gets Surprising Update, Along With A New Game Announcement
The Assassin’s Creed franchise of video games has been incredibly successful since its debut in 2007. Its genre bending combination of historical epic and science fiction would seem to be made for a TV or movie adaptation, but the one time the concept hit the big screen it fell flat. Now, it sounds like maybe the previously announced series for Netflix isn’t faring much better, as it’s still in “early” development despite being announced two years ago.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Exec Reveals When the Anime Really Got Underway
Chainsaw Man has become this year's must-see anime, and at this point, it seems the entire Internet is ready to binge the series. October 11th will welcome the show at long last, and Studio MAPPA will oversee it in every way. From production to promotion, MAPPA has signed off on every piece of the show. And now, fans have learned when exactly the project got underway.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Hypes 10th Anniversary with Asuna Sketch
Sword Art Online helped put the isekai genre on the global map when its anime went live, and honestly? It is hard to believe how long ago that was. Sword Art Online is going strong even as more and more isekai titles make names for themselves. And to honor its 10th anniversary this year, a new sketch of Asuna has hit the Internet.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
Collider
'Titans' Showrunner Says Titus Welliver Was a Giant Fan Before Joining Season 4
There are a lot of shows to look forward to in the upcoming fall season. On the superhero side of things, there’s Titans Season 4 which premieres this November. This season will see many exciting iconic DC villains going up against the Titans, but the most famous of all of them is Lex Luthor who will be played by Titus Welliver. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has teased what to expect from the villain this season.
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Once Explained Why It Was so ‘Uniquely Successful’ Over Shows
'Gunsmoke' had one of the longest runs ever on television. The producer once explained what exactly made it so successful.
Collider
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Collider
Squid Game Director Addresses Reality Spin-Off Series
The creator of the popular Korean series Squid Game has acknowledged concerns over Netflix’s spin-off series, Squid Game: The Challenge. During the Emmys, director Hwang Dong-hyuk urged people not to take the new reality series "too seriously." As revealed in an article by Entertainment Weekly, Hwang assured interviewers that...
Assassin's Creed Hexe could give us the scariest game in the franchise – and I love it
Rumored to center around the witch trials of the Holy Roman Empire's Europe, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe may scare the crap out of us
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
epicstream.com
One Piece Red Becomes 8th Highest-Earning Anime Film Ever in Japan, Overtaking JJK0
After being screened in Japanese cinemas for a month, One Piece Film: Red has now overtaken Jujutsu Kaisen 0 at the Japanese box office. According to a report by Mantan Web, One Piece Red has earned over JPY 13.8 billion (USD 243 million) in its Japanese run so far, beating Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s lifetime domestic gross of JPY 13.75 billion (USD 96.67 million).
Collider
What Is Halbrand’s Heritage and Where Is He From in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Viewers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power learned quite a bit about the mysterious character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) in Episode 3. This is an original character created for the show, so there are no mentions of him in J. R. R. Tolkien’s appendices from The Lord of the Rings that this show is heavily based on. There is, however, a lot of information we can infer about Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) newfound companion based on the events that take place in the region he’s from. The secrets we learned about his heritage this week may also hint at a darker tragic future for this charming warrior.
