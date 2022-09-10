Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
2023 United Way campaign kicks off with Tuesday event
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The 2023 United Way campaign kickoff meeting happened Tuesday evening at the Norfolk Country Club to benefit the residents of northeast Nebraska. The meeting welcomed community leaders and various campaign chairs to speak about what they plan to do in their roles. Chairwoman Leonor Fuhrer spoke to...
News Channel Nebraska
Employees and community members sign beam for new CCH field house
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center held a beam signing Tuesday morning, with city and area leaders coming out in support of the new field house. Columbus community members and staff from the Columbus Community Hospital joined together for an update on the field house construction as well as signing a beam that will be placed within the center.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Area Pride hosts 2nd annual pride festival
NORFOLK, Neb.-- Norfolk Area Pride hosted its second annual Pride festival in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon. The festival featured over 50 vendors, live music, live speakers, and much more. Mo Bailey, who is the president of Norfolk Area Pride said she couldn't believe how much the festival has grown in...
News Channel Nebraska
Laurel shows off new fire and rescue facility to community
LAUREL, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community came out in full force to get a glimpse of a new fire and rescue facility. The town of Laurel welcomed local community members to an open house and dedication for the new building and equipment. Food and prizes were also a part of the festivities in the Cedar County town.
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne business brings families to work on Saturday for day of fun
WAYNE, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska business celebrated its employees on Saturday, while also giving them a chance to show their family members what they do. Great Dane in Wayne held a “family fun day,” with games, food, face-painting and more. The company also gave tours and...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte Institute holds seminar ahead of public tax hearing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With a new property tax transparency law in Nebraska, one group held a seminar ahead of the hearing that will be held later this month. On Tuesday, the Platte Institute was in the Lifelong Learning Center at the Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The Platte Institute said the point of Tuesday's seminar was to educate taxpayers about the upcoming public hearings on property tax.
News Channel Nebraska
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Summerland student arrested after alleged threats
EWING, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska student has been arrested after district officials said they threatened to shoot up a school bus. In a statement posted to the school district's website, Summerland Public School Superintendent Kyle Finke said that a student made those comments on Monday. The school said the...
News Channel Nebraska
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested on meth charge in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk probationer arrested for meth-related charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to an apartment in the 700 block of north first street to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer. According to authorities, the probation officer was conducting a search of a probationer's residence and had located a glass smoking pipe in his bedroom.
doniphanherald.com
Dodge County judge's sudden resignation followed relationship with meth user
FREMONT — For a gregarious guy, Judge Ken Vampola moseyed quietly out of the Dodge County Courthouse on Sept. 2, his last day. No retirement party. No cake. No staffers gathered round, wishing him well. No proclamations from governors, past or present. The biggest adieu for the longtime judge? A small gathering at a local steakhouse, after hours.
News Channel Nebraska
Two teenagers arrested in connection to string of car thefts in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two 16-year-old suspects are accused of stealing several vehicles from various areas in Norfolk. On Friday, the Norfolk Police Division received reports of five different vehicles that had been stolen. One of the stolen vehicles was recovered the following day from the 1400 block of Amberwood Drive.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Pick 5 winning ticket bought in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska Lottery announced that the Pick 5 winner bought their ticket in Stanton. While the winner has not been announced yet, they won $168,000 with the Nebraska Pick 5 for Saturday's drawing. The winner bought their ticket at Casey's in Stanton.
101.9 KELO-FM
Shooting leads to discovery of marijuana operation
WAYNE COUNTY, NE (KELO.com) — A shooting in Nebraska leads to the discovery of a drug operation. The Nebraska State Patrol continues investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County. The victim, Gerald Ruskamp, 65, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
norfolkneradio.com
News Channel Nebraska
NSP trooper injured in two-vehicle crash; Antelope County investigating
NELIGH, Neb. -- A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and three other people were injured in a northeast Nebraska crash Friday evening. According to NSP spokesman Cody Thomas, the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20. Thomas said a trooper had completed a traffic stop and was attempting to travel to another call.
iheart.com
