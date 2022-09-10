Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Jane Lynch: From Thornridge High School to the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
Award-winning actress Jane Lynch joins Bob Sirott to talk about her memories from Thornridge High School, the Chicago landmarks where she got her start, and stories in her autobiography, ‘Happy Accidents.’ She also shared details about what it was like to work on ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ new projects she’s working on, and what she loves most about performing in Chicago.
Chicago’s 2022 Green Tie Ball
Returning after COVID interruptus, it is expected to once again be one of the biggest charity events of the year. A few decades back, Chicago’s expressways were an eyesore. Litter, graffiti, weeds and mud lined the highways. Chicago hotel executive Don DePorter often heard complaints from visitors to the city, so he formed Gateway Green, a public-private partnership to clean up and fill the roadsides with gardens and public art. The Green Tie Ball, a fundraiser for the Gateway Green effort, quickly became a “must-attend” in Chicago, and this year’s 30th ball on September 17th at the Chicago Sports Museum in Water Tower Place, is expected to once again be sold out with a thousand attendees. Don passed away before he was able to see most of Gateway Green’s accomplishments, but his son Grant continues to fulfill his father’s dream and talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the effort and event.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Doorways of Chicago founder, photographer showcases love for architecture
CHICAGO (CBS) – A photographer who was laid off during the pandemic took the opportunity to follow his passion, and it's certainly paying off. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to photographer Ronnie Frey while he was shooting video and asked him what he was doing. Frey captures images of doorways and architecture throughout Chicago and posts the photos on his Instagram account called Doorways of Chicago. He also writes about the rich history of the places he photographs with each post. During the pandemic, he got laid off from his retail job and decided to follow his passion - photography. He started with 5,000 followers and now has nearly 30,000 followers and hosts architectural walking tours throughout the city. You can learn more about Ronnie's tours through his website at doorwaysofchicago.com.
Why did the skyline of Chicago turn out so much better than that of New York?
John Kenne: Better architects. Go to the Chicago School of Architects foundation for more. The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 also gave a blank slate to restart. Caryn Green: Of course that's a matter of personal preference and I'm not sure you'd get everybody to agree. But a couple factors could give Chicago the edge — our geography — the lakeshore makes for a very graceful backdrop for the line of towers hugging its shore, and our history. After the Fire wiped out downtown, visionaries took the helm in rebuilding the city according to a plan, notably Daniel Burnham, Louis Sullivan; indeed the Chicago school of architecture gave rise to the highrise! Enjoyed the question!
Chicago Bears honor Hyde Park rum bar
14 Parish Restaurant and Rhum Bar is named a Small Business All-Pro 14 Parish owner Racquel Fields talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about her Caribbean-influenced restaurant — the only all-rum bar in Chicago. (The sugar-cane sourced liquor is also spelled “rhum,” which is a nod to a particular process: Rum is made from molasses, a product of sugar production, while Rhum Agricole is made directly from freshly pressed sugarcane juice.) Fields says the partnership with the Bears means increased exposure for her business via advertising, online promotion, and an in-stadium presence.
Remembering Ramsey Lewis
Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at age 87. Over the years, he visited WGN Radio a number of times to talk about his music career. Here are several of those visits. With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, February 2014:. With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, July 2015:. With...
Photos: See Inside The $5.95M Historic Gold Coast Home From ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
You might recognize the home at 1401 N. Dearborn St., in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, but you aren't exactly sure how. Or from what. It may be the French Rocco-style formal dining room, the crystal chandelier, the marble floor foyer, or the grand staircase. Or, it could be the outside...
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: What caused Chicago’s ‘water spouts’ during weekend storm?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why some Chicago residents saw ‘urban geysers’ during heavy rainfall over the weekend. Also, Tom discusses the WGN weather forecast, and whether this weekend will remain dry. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
Ad from Sept 1974 in Chicago. Any of these restaurants still around?
I'm shocked that Ron of japan Is still there and in the same spot!. But "The Matterhorn" restaurant on 123rd & Lagrange in Palos got changed to an Irish spot called Hackney's, and has now been demolished and rebuilt to a Wu's House asian restaurant.
How to fix your rotted out deck
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20:2022: Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to share his expertise on fixing a rotted-out deck. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
Wintrust Business Minute: The new Second City CEO comes from Sesame Workshop
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The Second City has named a new CEO. Ed Wells comes from Sesame Workshop, the organization that produces Sesame Street and other children’s programs. At Sesame Workshop, Crain’s says Wells developed a long-term growth plan and worked to increase audience engagement.
Chicago alderman decries city's intense crime wave: 'Why bother calling police'
CHICAGO - A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
Liberal Chicago city councilmember decries intense crime wave: 'A joke'
A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is Alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 11th
Dean, Dave and Andy start this week off by talking about 9/11, where they were and what they remember from that day. Dean shares an interview he conducted with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to talk about their docuseries they are a part of called “Gutsy” and the inspiration behind it.
A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October
Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd. The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court.
‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago
According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more
Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more. Former Chicago Alderman and State Senator Jeremiah Joyce has written a compelling book that offers insights not only into Chicago politics but into life growing up in early Chicago, the Irish community, and race relations called “Still Burning.” His stories add depth to what we already know and insight into the context for Chicago’s political history.
