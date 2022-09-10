ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Jane Lynch: From Thornridge High School to the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

Award-winning actress Jane Lynch joins Bob Sirott to talk about her memories from Thornridge High School, the Chicago landmarks where she got her start, and stories in her autobiography, ‘Happy Accidents.’ She also shared details about what it was like to work on ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ new projects she’s working on, and what she loves most about performing in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago’s 2022 Green Tie Ball

Returning after COVID interruptus, it is expected to once again be one of the biggest charity events of the year. A few decades back, Chicago’s expressways were an eyesore. Litter, graffiti, weeds and mud lined the highways. Chicago hotel executive Don DePorter often heard complaints from visitors to the city, so he formed Gateway Green, a public-private partnership to clean up and fill the roadsides with gardens and public art. The Green Tie Ball, a fundraiser for the Gateway Green effort, quickly became a “must-attend” in Chicago, and this year’s 30th ball on September 17th at the Chicago Sports Museum in Water Tower Place, is expected to once again be sold out with a thousand attendees. Don passed away before he was able to see most of Gateway Green’s accomplishments, but his son Grant continues to fulfill his father’s dream and talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the effort and event.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CBS Chicago

Doorways of Chicago founder, photographer showcases love for architecture

CHICAGO (CBS) – A photographer who was laid off during the pandemic took the opportunity to follow his passion, and it's certainly paying off.  CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to photographer Ronnie Frey while he was shooting video and asked him what he was doing. Frey captures images of doorways and architecture throughout Chicago and posts the photos on his Instagram account called Doorways of Chicago. He also writes about the rich history of the places he photographs with each post. During the pandemic, he got laid off from his retail job and decided to follow his passion - photography. He started with 5,000 followers and now has nearly 30,000 followers and hosts architectural walking tours throughout the city. You can learn more about Ronnie's tours through his website at doorwaysofchicago.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Affricity

Why did the skyline of Chicago turn out so much better than that of New York?

John Kenne: Better architects. Go to the Chicago School of Architects foundation for more. The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 also gave a blank slate to restart. Caryn Green: Of course that's a matter of personal preference and I'm not sure you'd get everybody to agree. But a couple factors could give Chicago the edge — our geography — the lakeshore makes for a very graceful backdrop for the line of towers hugging its shore, and our history. After the Fire wiped out downtown, visionaries took the helm in rebuilding the city according to a plan, notably Daniel Burnham, Louis Sullivan; indeed the Chicago school of architecture gave rise to the highrise! Enjoyed the question!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Bears honor Hyde Park rum bar

14 Parish Restaurant and Rhum Bar is named a Small Business All-Pro 14 Parish owner Racquel Fields talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about her Caribbean-influenced restaurant — the only all-rum bar in Chicago. (The sugar-cane sourced liquor is also spelled “rhum,” which is a nod to a particular process: Rum is made from molasses, a product of sugar production, while Rhum Agricole is made directly from freshly pressed sugarcane juice.) Fields says the partnership with the Bears means increased exposure for her business via advertising, online promotion, and an in-stadium presence.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Remembering Ramsey Lewis

Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at age 87. Over the years, he visited WGN Radio a number of times to talk about his music career. Here are several of those visits. With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, February 2014:. With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, July 2015:. With...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood
wgnradio.com

How to fix your rotted out deck

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20:2022: Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to share his expertise on fixing a rotted-out deck. To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: The new Second City CEO comes from Sesame Workshop

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The Second City has named a new CEO. Ed Wells comes from Sesame Workshop, the organization that produces Sesame Street and other children’s programs. At Sesame Workshop, Crain’s says Wells developed a long-term growth plan and worked to increase audience engagement.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 11th

Dean, Dave and Andy start this week off by talking about 9/11, where they were and what they remember from that day. Dean shares an interview he conducted with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to talk about their docuseries they are a part of called “Gutsy” and the inspiration behind it.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October

Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd.  The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court. 
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago

According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more

Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more. Former Chicago Alderman and State Senator Jeremiah Joyce has written a compelling book that offers insights not only into Chicago politics but into life growing up in early Chicago, the Irish community, and race relations called “Still Burning.” His stories add depth to what we already know and insight into the context for Chicago’s political history.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy