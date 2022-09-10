ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Eight Mountaineers Inducted to WVU Sports Hall of Fame Before Towson Game

Before the West Virginia-Towson kick-off on Saturday, eight Mountaineer greats will be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. WVU’s Hall of Fame class for 2022 includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bock: It’s About Time Bob Huggins Got His Hall of Fame Moment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bob Huggins finally got his moment this weekend. The current West Virginia men’s basketball head coach was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to do so, joining his presenters Jerry West and Rod Thorn.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Associate HC Larry Harrison Visits 7-Foot JUCO Saliou Seye

West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison made a trip to visit 7-foot 2023 JUCO prospect Saliou Seye on Sunday, Seye and his coach told WV Sports Now. Seye is currently preparing for a season at Ellsworth CC in Iowa and has three years of eligibility after this stint. Seye...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU 2024 Recruit Robby Martin Attends Home Opener

West Virginia football recruit Robby Martin paid a visit to Morgantown on Saturday, taking in the Mountaineers’ home opener against Kansas. Martin, a junior offensive lineman from Huntington, West Virginia, gave multiple positive remarks about his experience at Milan Puskar Stadium. “I had a really great time,” Martin said...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Basketball Season Doesn’t Look Much Brighter Than Football This Year

Morgantown, West Virginia – Recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins has never liked to find players in the transfer portal, but Huggins landed a top ten transfer class, adding Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and Washington transfer Emmitt Matthews, Jr., as well as JUCO additions Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Gallery: Night of Celebration Turns Sour with WVU Football Loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a was supposed to be a night full of celebration for West Virginia University football and Head Coach Huggins induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame, turn slightly sour with the teams overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Head coach Neal Brown echoed the sentiment...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bob Huggins
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell Evaluates Offense Through Two Games

West Virginia offensive coordinator evaluates the offense through two games during his weekly press conference with the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU AD Shane Lyons Offers Thoughts on Neal Brown, State of Program

West Virginia’s home loss to heavy underdog Kansas on Saturday night ignited a storm of criticism and concern directed towards head coach Neal Brown. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons addressed his view of the state of the program under Brown when speaking to John Raby of the Associated Press on Monday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Visit 2024 5-Star Ace Bailey at Practice

2024 5-star F Airious “Ace” Bailey tells WV Sports Now that West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison will visit him at McEachern High School in Georgia this week. Bailey’s mother, Ramika McGee, played basketball at WVU from 2004-05. This week marks the first time that basketball...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

ESPN’s FPI Projects WVU to Win Only 1 Remaining Game

One indicator of the state of the West Virginia football program is looking at projections and odds for the remaining games on the schedule now after the loss to Kansas. And ESPN in particular does not think much of Neal Brown’s chances to salvage the season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Mountaineers are only favored to beat one team the rest of the season. That one team is the upcoming matchup with Towson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virgina Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 12

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Update (10:25 AM)- **Andrew Hanchuk is a 2024 offensive tackle from Midpark High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Hanchuck holds offers from West Virginia and Toledo. Update (9:38 AM)- Update (9:30 AM)- **Robby...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: When it Comes to Neal Brown, Something Has to Give

I don’t like writing what I’m about to write. I’m not doing it because I want to, but because I have to. The Neal Brown era at West Virginia has been a failure. And unless something drastically changes, which seems impossible to foresee right now, he has to go at the end of this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
