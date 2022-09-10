Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Eight Mountaineers Inducted to WVU Sports Hall of Fame Before Towson Game
Before the West Virginia-Towson kick-off on Saturday, eight Mountaineer greats will be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. WVU’s Hall of Fame class for 2022 includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: It’s About Time Bob Huggins Got His Hall of Fame Moment
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bob Huggins finally got his moment this weekend. The current West Virginia men’s basketball head coach was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to do so, joining his presenters Jerry West and Rod Thorn.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Associate HC Larry Harrison Visits 7-Foot JUCO Saliou Seye
West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison made a trip to visit 7-foot 2023 JUCO prospect Saliou Seye on Sunday, Seye and his coach told WV Sports Now. Seye is currently preparing for a season at Ellsworth CC in Iowa and has three years of eligibility after this stint. Seye...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU CB Charles Woods to Miss Towson Game, LB Tirek Austin-Cave Cleared to Play
Besides how the team is going to respond after the loss to Kansas, one other big piece of news West Virginia fans were hoping to learn from Neal Brown during his Tuesday press conference was the status of cornerback Charles Woods. After not offering an update last week until right...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
WVU 2024 Recruit Robby Martin Attends Home Opener
West Virginia football recruit Robby Martin paid a visit to Morgantown on Saturday, taking in the Mountaineers’ home opener against Kansas. Martin, a junior offensive lineman from Huntington, West Virginia, gave multiple positive remarks about his experience at Milan Puskar Stadium. “I had a really great time,” Martin said...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Basketball Season Doesn’t Look Much Brighter Than Football This Year
Morgantown, West Virginia – Recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins has never liked to find players in the transfer portal, but Huggins landed a top ten transfer class, adding Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and Washington transfer Emmitt Matthews, Jr., as well as JUCO additions Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Conquering Adversity, Defensive Issues Against Kansas
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talked about moving on from Kansas loss and not overlooking Towson while speaking to the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us...
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: Night of Celebration Turns Sour with WVU Football Loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a was supposed to be a night full of celebration for West Virginia University football and Head Coach Huggins induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame, turn slightly sour with the teams overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Head coach Neal Brown echoed the sentiment...
RELATED PEOPLE
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell Evaluates Offense Through Two Games
West Virginia offensive coordinator evaluates the offense through two games during his weekly press conference with the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DL Sean Martin on Focus, What’s Triggered His Emergence This Season
West Virginia defensive lineman Sean Martin responds to questions about his strong play despite struggles from defense to the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU AD Shane Lyons Offers Thoughts on Neal Brown, State of Program
West Virginia’s home loss to heavy underdog Kansas on Saturday night ignited a storm of criticism and concern directed towards head coach Neal Brown. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons addressed his view of the state of the program under Brown when speaking to John Raby of the Associated Press on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Visit 2024 5-Star Ace Bailey at Practice
2024 5-star F Airious “Ace” Bailey tells WV Sports Now that West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison will visit him at McEachern High School in Georgia this week. Bailey’s mother, Ramika McGee, played basketball at WVU from 2004-05. This week marks the first time that basketball...
wvsportsnow.com
ESPN’s FPI Projects WVU to Win Only 1 Remaining Game
One indicator of the state of the West Virginia football program is looking at projections and odds for the remaining games on the schedule now after the loss to Kansas. And ESPN in particular does not think much of Neal Brown’s chances to salvage the season. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Mountaineers are only favored to beat one team the rest of the season. That one team is the upcoming matchup with Towson.
Explaining Neal Brown's buyout and how and when numbers drop
The amount that West Virginia would have to pay Neal Brown if it chose to fire him today is less than it was yesterday. The same would be true tomorrow. And the day after. And the day after that. It is not true that the buyout drops from $20 million...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virgina Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 12
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Update (10:25 AM)- **Andrew Hanchuk is a 2024 offensive tackle from Midpark High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Hanchuck holds offers from West Virginia and Toledo. Update (9:38 AM)- Update (9:30 AM)- **Robby...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: When it Comes to Neal Brown, Something Has to Give
I don’t like writing what I’m about to write. I’m not doing it because I want to, but because I have to. The Neal Brown era at West Virginia has been a failure. And unless something drastically changes, which seems impossible to foresee right now, he has to go at the end of this season.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
Winner announced in DeFelice Brothers trip to Italy contest
DeFelice Bros. Pizza is marking its fortieth year in business in a big way! The corporate headquarters is giving away a trip for two to Italy through a company-wide contest, which has been running since the beginning of August. Founded in 1982 by brothers Dominic and T.J. in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, DeFeliceBros. Pizza […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: We could use a little of Jack Bogut's storytelling these days
When Jack Bogut was the king of morning radio in Pittsburgh, waking up to your favorite station was not as scary as it is these days. We always seem to be on the brink of something terrible or faced with something terrible that happened overnight — political violence, mass shootings, the pandemic — but it wasn’t always like that.
Comments / 0