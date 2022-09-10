ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Denver pilot project for youth programs in the works after ballot measure for funding from marijuana taxes pulled

By Julia Cardi
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

A proposed Denver measure that would have raised marijuana taxes to fund youth programs has been pulled from the November ballot.

Friday was the deadline for finalizing the city ballot for Nov. 8.

In its place, the group that backed My Spark Denver has announced another pilot project in partnership with the city for after-school and summer programs, aimed at students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.

“Chronic stress, isolation and academic disruptions from the last two years have made it difficult for kids to experience the joys of learning that often occur outside of school,” said a statement from the initiative’s website.

“This pilot reflects the dedication, vision and foresight Denver nonprofit, education and government leaders have in addressing our students’ greatest needs.”

According to the statement, students who attend after-school programs regularly are 26% more likely to finish their school year on track than peers who don’t.

The ballot initiative for the My Spark Denver Program would have added a 4.5% sales tax on retail marijuana products and created a nonprofit organization to administer the program, which would have had a board including a City Council member, the Denver Public Schools superintendent or their representative and seven members appointed by the mayor.

John Bailey, one of the five-member petitioners’ committee for the initiative, said when reached by phone Saturday that “circumstances suggest a different path for success” after “research and conversations.” He declined to give specific details on what changed for the initiative, saying he preferred to focus the new pilot project.

KDVR reported in July that at the time the marijuana industry's revenue had suffered year-over-year from 2021, and some in the industry worried that an additional tax on products could hurt businesses further at a time when costs of basic necessities have soared and consumers have had to cut costs elsewhere.

The website for the original ballot measure doesn’t identify specifics of where the pilot’s funding will come from, but says the partnership will “commission a study to see how the pilot can scale and seek to identify a long-term funding source.”

Mike Johnston, the president and CEO of Gary Community Ventures, which provided funding for the ballot measure, could not immediately be reached by phone Saturday.

Johnston served in Colorado's Senate and was a candidate for governor in 2018.

More details about the pilot project will be announced next spring, the My Spark Denver group said.

