Controversial call denies Texas safety against Alabama

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
The big game apparently got to the officials Saturday in Austin.

Only way to explain the inexplicable series of events that turned what looked like a safety for Texas into an incomplete pass and fourth down for Alabama.

Bryce Young appears to be taken down in the end zone for what seemed like points that would have given Texas a 12-10 lead in the third quarter.

However, the officials somehow turned it into a roughing the passer and targeting penalty for a few minutes.

Then, the referee announced he had been mistakenly informed of the infractions and it was fourth down for the Tide.

If a quarterback throws an illegal forward pass in their own end zone, the play will cause a safety. Here, the team on defense receives 2 points, and the offensive team must put the ball back in play with a kick or punt from their 20-yard line.

The play turned into an incomplete pass although it looked as if Young was throwing it to absolutely nowhere.

Just another huge game where the officials somehow inserted themselves into the action. Sad.

