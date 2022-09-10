ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

SkySports

Brendon McCullum: England captain Ben Stokes a rare, incredible person | Stokes: We owed it to the Nation

Brendon McCullum hailed his England side and skipper Ben Stokes after they secured a 2-1 series win over South Africa, with Stokes saying "we owed it to the nation". England took just 25 minutes on day five to seal a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third Test at the Kia Oval, with the win continuing England's remarkable turnaround in Test cricket under the leadership of McCullum and Stokes.
SkySports

Mark Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20I World Cup

In a statement released on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of South Africa's Test series against England, which England won 2-1, the organisation confirmed Boucher had resigned from his role. In the statement, it read: "Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with...
SkySports

India level IT20 series against England despite Freya Kemp's historic knock

An historic half-century from Freya Kemp was not enough to prevent India levelling the IT20 series against England with an eight-wicket win in Derby. The hosts found themselves reduced to 54-5 after opting to bat first, but a sixth-wicket stand of 65 between Kemp and Maia Bouchier helped get England back on track as they reached 142-6.
SkySports

England squad: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.
SkySports

Amy Jones: Stand-in England captain thanks team-mates for support ahead of second T20 against India

Amy Jones admits captaincy does not come naturally but says she has settled into the role of leading England as they aim to secure a series victory over India on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batter was named skipper for the T20 series against the tourists in the absence of Nat Sciver, who was originally due to continue standing in for the injured Heather Knight before withdrawing from these matches and the upcoming one-day international series against India.
SkySports

Scottish football to return as normal this weekend following postponements

Football in Scotland will return this weekend after last weekend's fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A statement from the Scottish FA said: "Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.
SkySports

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Joel Matip's header dramatically secures Champions League points for Reds late on

Joel Matip's late header earned Liverpool a 2-1 win over Ajax as their Champions League campaign finally had lift off at Anfield. Beaten badly by Napoli last week, the scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp's side looked set to be amplified when Mohammed Kudus cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener early on. But Matip rose to head home with minutes remaining to win it for Liverpool.
SkySports

England's Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone join WBBL with Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers

England teenage sensation Alice Capsey has capped off a fine season by signing for the Melbourne Stars for this year's Women's Big Bash League. Capsey, the hard-hitting all-rounder, has been a key part of both title-winning Oval Invincibles' squads in The Hundred and made her mark on the international scene this summer after making her debut aged just 17.
SkySports

Preston 1-1 Burnley: Jordan Storey earns point for North End

Preston and Burnley gave it everything in a cracking Lancashire derby but had to share the spoils at the end of a 1-1 draw. Both goals arrived early in front of a bumper crowd, but the second period proved something of a disappointment following a thrilling first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis'...
SkySports

Hamza Choudhury: Watford's on-loan Leicester midfielder open to playing for Bangladesh

Hamza Choudhury is open to playing for Bangladesh, admitting he would be "more than proud" and "honoured" to represent the nation. In a wide-ranging interview with the first British-Bangladeshi to play English professional football, Anwar Uddin MBE, Choudhury spoke about his journey in football, inclusion in the game, and issues affecting British South Asian representation.
SkySports

Swansea 0-1 Sheffield United: Reda Khadra earns late win for Blades

Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea. Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster. Swansea were clearly...
