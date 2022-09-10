Read full article on original website
Brendon McCullum: England captain Ben Stokes a rare, incredible person | Stokes: We owed it to the Nation
Brendon McCullum hailed his England side and skipper Ben Stokes after they secured a 2-1 series win over South Africa, with Stokes saying "we owed it to the nation". England took just 25 minutes on day five to seal a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third Test at the Kia Oval, with the win continuing England's remarkable turnaround in Test cricket under the leadership of McCullum and Stokes.
England have ticked every box under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes this summer, says Nasser Hussain
Throughout the summer, England have been playing with an attacking mindset, with run chases and aggressive bowling key to their identity. Stokes' side have won six out of the seven Test matches they have played. For Hussain, the ability of this Test side to entertain while also getting the job...
Mark Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20I World Cup
In a statement released on Monday afternoon after the conclusion of South Africa's Test series against England, which England won 2-1, the organisation confirmed Boucher had resigned from his role. In the statement, it read: "Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with...
India level IT20 series against England despite Freya Kemp's historic knock
An historic half-century from Freya Kemp was not enough to prevent India levelling the IT20 series against England with an eight-wicket win in Derby. The hosts found themselves reduced to 54-5 after opting to bat first, but a sixth-wicket stand of 65 between Kemp and Maia Bouchier helped get England back on track as they reached 142-6.
County championship round-up: Hashim Amla digs Surrey out of trouble as Essex take first-innings lead over Yorkshire
Surrey needed a response after lurching to 80 for four following Northamptonshire's 339 all out. It was Hashim Amla who dug LV= Insurance County Championship Division One leaders Surrey out of trouble. By stumps on day two, the ex-South Africa captain was closing in on a 57th first-class century, with...
England squad: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.
England clinch Test series win over South Africa with nine-wicket victory at the Kia Oval
Starting the day on 97-0, only 33 runs shy of their target, Alex Lees and Zak Crawley brought up their century stand from the second ball of the day. Lees (39) was dropped after edging Kagiso Rabada behind next ball but the South Africa fast bowler dismissed him lbw, after a review, in the next over.
Amy Jones: Stand-in England captain thanks team-mates for support ahead of second T20 against India
Amy Jones admits captaincy does not come naturally but says she has settled into the role of leading England as they aim to secure a series victory over India on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batter was named skipper for the T20 series against the tourists in the absence of Nat Sciver, who was originally due to continue standing in for the injured Heather Knight before withdrawing from these matches and the upcoming one-day international series against India.
County championship round-up: Northamptonshire dominate Surrey while Sam Cook takes landmark wicket as Essex skittle Yorkshire
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week was marked with a minute's silence and the national anthem before play across the country. Opening batter Gay was fantastic in his 145, his third first-class century and second of the season, as he helped his side seamlessly score 249 for four having been stuck in to bat.
Rob Key: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum 'magic' at the heart of England Test team's transformation this summer
Rob Key has highlighted the "unbelievable job" that Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have done in turning around the fortunes of England's Test team this summer, saying the pair have "that bit of magic". Coming into the summer, England had won only won one of their prior 17 Test matches,...
Premier League to push ahead with plans for semi-automated offsides - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Gareth Southgate will allow his England stars to watch the Queen's funeral with their families instead of joining up at St George's Park. Marcus Rashford's agent reportedly used interest from PSG to negotiate a better contract for the Manchester...
Rob Page: Wales manager signs new four-year deal after guiding side to first World Cup in 64 years
Rob Page has been rewarded for his fine work as Wales manager with a new four-year contract. The former defender, who won 41 caps for Wales, took charge of his country on an interim basis when then-manager Ryan Giggs was arrested in November 2020. Page was then handed the role...
Scottish football to return as normal this weekend following postponements
Football in Scotland will return this weekend after last weekend's fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A statement from the Scottish FA said: "Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal.
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Joel Matip's header dramatically secures Champions League points for Reds late on
Joel Matip's late header earned Liverpool a 2-1 win over Ajax as their Champions League campaign finally had lift off at Anfield. Beaten badly by Napoli last week, the scrutiny on Jurgen Klopp's side looked set to be amplified when Mohammed Kudus cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener early on. But Matip rose to head home with minutes remaining to win it for Liverpool.
England's Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone join WBBL with Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers
England teenage sensation Alice Capsey has capped off a fine season by signing for the Melbourne Stars for this year's Women's Big Bash League. Capsey, the hard-hitting all-rounder, has been a key part of both title-winning Oval Invincibles' squads in The Hundred and made her mark on the international scene this summer after making her debut aged just 17.
Preston 1-1 Burnley: Jordan Storey earns point for North End
Preston and Burnley gave it everything in a cracking Lancashire derby but had to share the spoils at the end of a 1-1 draw. Both goals arrived early in front of a bumper crowd, but the second period proved something of a disappointment following a thrilling first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis'...
Lewis Hamilton says end to Italian GP brought back Abu Dhabi memories: 'How the rules should be'
The 2022 Italian GP was similar to the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP in that there was a Safety Car called with few laps remaining. At Monza, however, the race finished behind the Safety Car - with Max Verstappen beating Charles Leclerc - while in Abu Dhabi, the race was incorrectly restarted with one lap remaining.
Hamza Choudhury: Watford's on-loan Leicester midfielder open to playing for Bangladesh
Hamza Choudhury is open to playing for Bangladesh, admitting he would be "more than proud" and "honoured" to represent the nation. In a wide-ranging interview with the first British-Bangladeshi to play English professional football, Anwar Uddin MBE, Choudhury spoke about his journey in football, inclusion in the game, and issues affecting British South Asian representation.
Swansea 0-1 Sheffield United: Reda Khadra earns late win for Blades
Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea. Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster. Swansea were clearly...
English Football League to recommence on Tuesday following death of Queen Elizabeth II
The EFL programme will recommence on Tuesday September 13 following The Queen's death. A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums. The FA has confirmed the WSL and grassroots...
