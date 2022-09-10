ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, IN

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 11th place at PAC Championship @ Country Oaks

On Monday the girls golf team went to Washington to play at Country Oaks for the PAC Championship match. The girls placed 11th. Maggie Barr had the best score on our team! The girls will be back in action on Tuesday at Boonville Country Club for senior night! Come out and support senior Olivia Barr in her last home match!
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Longtime Henderson County head coach dies

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Longtime Henderson Co. boys basketball head coach Phil Gibson has passed away. Gibson spent 12 seasons leading the Colonels and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. Gibson won 260 games and two regional championships. Phil Gibson was 67 years old.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Windy Hollow Speedway to soon return to action

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Windy Hollow Speedway gets back to business on September 18. A flyer says there will also be a $350 win for the Figure-8 Scrapper event. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m., qualifying racers can come in at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. Windy Hollow Speedway is […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Rollover crash shuts down part of Oak Hill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Vanderburgh County say a car rolled over Monday. It happened on Oak Hill Road at Aspen Drive just before 1 p.m. Deputies say an elderly driver ran off the road. Her car rolled and landed several feet down in a ditch. She was taken...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Krempp to be honored as Distinguished Citizen

Andy Krempp will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace Council with the 30th annual Distinguished Citizen award. The award will be presented during a Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet to be held at the Huntingburg Event Center on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The reception begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. EDT. RSVP by September 12th; limited seating is available.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Evansville man arrested following traffic stop near Grandview

On the evening of Sunday, September 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Spencer County Deputy Jason Littrell was on patrol in the Grandview area on SR 66. Deputy Littrell observed a vehicle driving on Forsythe Street and made a traffic stop due to an infraction he observed. Deputy Littrell approached the...
GRANDVIEW, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. Fire Department responds to oil tank fire

OFD recruits pay tribute to firefighters lost on 9/11. ‘Find Dawnita Day’ held this weekend at Garvin Park. ‘Find Dawnita Day’ held this weekend at Garvin Park. Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Arrest Two Monday

A Carmi man out on conditional discharge for domestic battery is back behind bars on a new battery charge. It was just after 9pm Tuesday night when Carmi Police were called to 201 6th Street in reference to an altercation. Jason Sigmund of 203 6th was arrested after a complaint was signed stating he struck a white male in the face with his hand.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies. According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month. Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:. Wanton...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

