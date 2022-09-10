Read full article on original website
Girls Varsity Golf finishes 11th place at PAC Championship @ Country Oaks
On Monday the girls golf team went to Washington to play at Country Oaks for the PAC Championship match. The girls placed 11th. Maggie Barr had the best score on our team! The girls will be back in action on Tuesday at Boonville Country Club for senior night! Come out and support senior Olivia Barr in her last home match!
Longtime Henderson County head coach dies
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Longtime Henderson Co. boys basketball head coach Phil Gibson has passed away. Gibson spent 12 seasons leading the Colonels and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. Gibson won 260 games and two regional championships. Phil Gibson was 67 years old.
Windy Hollow Speedway to soon return to action
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Windy Hollow Speedway gets back to business on September 18. A flyer says there will also be a $350 win for the Figure-8 Scrapper event. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m., qualifying racers can come in at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. Windy Hollow Speedway is […]
Rollover crash shuts down part of Oak Hill
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Vanderburgh County say a car rolled over Monday. It happened on Oak Hill Road at Aspen Drive just before 1 p.m. Deputies say an elderly driver ran off the road. Her car rolled and landed several feet down in a ditch. She was taken...
High Score ‘throws back’ new annual tradition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - High Score Saloon, a popular arcade bar located downtown, started a new tradition on Saturday night. They hosted Throwback on Main on the 300 block of Main Street after Downtown Evansville planned to discontinue Night on Main.
Memories made at 54th annual Dale Fall Fest
The 54th annual Dale Fall Festival kicked off in fine fashion on Thursday, September 8, with the Little Miss and Master Pageant. This year’s theme was “Children of the World: Let Your Light Shine” and shine they did on the stage in Dale’s Heichelbech Park. The...
Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest Pageant candidates
The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageants are set for Sunday, September 18th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited seating available, we ask the audience to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy the pageant at Market Street Park.
Road closure planned for State Road 145
PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a road closure on State Road 145 near Bristow. INDOT says starting on or around September 26, State Road 145 will close north of Bristow, just south of State Road 62. During the closure, crews will be performing a slide correction, as […]
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
Knox County road work starts Wednesday
Drivers in Knox County may notice a road closure on Wednesday, September 14. Knox County officials say on September 14, Keller Road at the intersection of Elkhorn Road will close. Crews will be reconstructing a portion of Keller Road. During this time, Elkhorn road will remain open. Then on September...
$50 fee evolves into class action lawsuit in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family is hoping to get their money back after they say county animal services issued them a $50 fee. The class action lawsuit was filed against the Gibson County Animal Services and the county. The family says they filed the suit because there was no way to appeal the […]
Krempp to be honored as Distinguished Citizen
Andy Krempp will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace Council with the 30th annual Distinguished Citizen award. The award will be presented during a Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet to be held at the Huntingburg Event Center on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The reception begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. EDT. RSVP by September 12th; limited seating is available.
Evansville man arrested following traffic stop near Grandview
On the evening of Sunday, September 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Spencer County Deputy Jason Littrell was on patrol in the Grandview area on SR 66. Deputy Littrell observed a vehicle driving on Forsythe Street and made a traffic stop due to an infraction he observed. Deputy Littrell approached the...
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
Daviess Co. Fire Department responds to oil tank fire
Coroner identifies Evansville woman whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the individual whose body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge near First Avenue. According to the coroner's office, person found was 51-year-old Tonya Cardwell of Evansville. Cardwell's body was found in the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m....
Carmi Police Arrest Two Monday
A Carmi man out on conditional discharge for domestic battery is back behind bars on a new battery charge. It was just after 9pm Tuesday night when Carmi Police were called to 201 6th Street in reference to an altercation. Jason Sigmund of 203 6th was arrested after a complaint was signed stating he struck a white male in the face with his hand.
KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies. According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month. Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:. Wanton...
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
