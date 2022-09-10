ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

By DÁNICA COTO
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WqZB_0hqEAfNr00

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rico pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse.

The complaint was filed Friday at a police precinct in the capital of San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ramírez told The Associated Press on Saturday. Information including who filed the complaint and details of the allegations are not public, given the nature of the complaint.

A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, filed the complaint. The person said the complaint does not automatically trigger an arrest because the alleged incident is not recent, adding that police will investigate and determine whether charges are warranted.

Sánchez previously requested a restraining order against Martin in July, but a judge later archived the case after Sánchez admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by the singer.

Flavia Fernández, a spokeswoman for Martin, told the AP that his legal team is evaluating the situation and not issuing public comment for now.

On Thursday, the artist’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against his nephew, whom they described as “troubled.” They accused him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages.

They said Sánchez’s allegations cost Martin at least $10 million worth of canceled contracts and projects, plus another $20 million in damages to his reputation.

The lawsuit states that Sánchez would send up to 10 messages a day to Martin, the majority “meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose.” It also accuses him of publishing Martin’s private number, forcing him to change it.

In addition, the lawsuit said Sánchez falsely claimed he had a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months and that the singer didn’t want it to end and would call Sánchez with frequency.

“Nothing further from the truth,” the lawsuit stated.

Attorneys also noted that a judge previously issued Sánchez two restraining orders in an unrelated stalking case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Congressman denied boarding on flight due to wheelchair

BOSTON — A congressman heading to Italy to visit military bases missed his flight overseas when the airline staff wouldn’t let him past the check-in counter. Rep. Jim Langevin, a Democrat representing Rhode Island, is a quadriplegic and uses a wheelchair. In a tweet sharing the story about what happened, Langevin said the issue was that the airline did not want to allow his wheelchair on the plane.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Indiana's abortion ban becomes law Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
INDIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Testimony continues in Sandy Springs road rage murder trial

Testimony continues in the Fulton County murder trial of a metro Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally running over and killing a real estate investor during a road rage dispute involving a golf ball. Fulton County prosecutors said Bryan Keith Schmitt intentionally rammed Hamid Jahangard with his Mercedes-Benz in 2019, outside...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
WSB Radio

Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority

HONOLULU — (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world's most advanced astronomical observatories. Two of the eight appointees — Lanakila Mangauil and Noe...
HONOLULU, HI
WSB Radio

Midterm primaries wrap up with fresh test of GOP's future

CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — A staunchly conservative retired Army general is vying for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire in a contest many Republicans hoped would be among their best chances to flip a Senate seat this year. But the prospect...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sex Abuse#Police Precinct#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
WSB Radio

Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days

Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was reportedly centered 5 kilometers west-northwest, in Reed Creek, near Hart County. Hart County is about 90 minutes north of Atlanta, and borders South Carolina. Officials said an earthquake...
HART COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Utah school bus driver on leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A school bus driver has been suspended after allegedly threatening students on board the bus who alerted her that she had made a wrong turn. In a video shared with KTSU, children can be heard questioning where the bus driver is going before the driver is heard on the bus intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK, now listen, I missed the stop. I’m trying to turn around. Do you understand? OK. Sit down and be quiet.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
WSB Radio

California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods

FORESTHILL, Calif. — (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week's Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Trump ally Don Bolduc wins GOP Senate primary in New Hampshire

Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc has won the Republican primary for Senate in New Hampshire, potentially imperiling the GOP’s chances of defeating Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Bolduc prevailed over state Senate President Chuck Morse, the preferred candidate of moderate Republicans like Chris Sununu, the state's popular governor,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
WSB Radio

Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Thousands of residents were under evacuation and shelter-in-place orders early Tuesday after heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads. Firefighters went street by street in the...
FOREST FALLS, CA
WSB Radio

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
INDIANA STATE
WSB Radio

Braves’ Wright gets MLB-best 18th win

Kyle Wright allowed one run in five and a third innings, Dansby Swanson hit his 20th home run, and the Braves beat the Giants 5-1 in San Francisco. Wright picked up his major league leading 18th win of the year as the Braves moved to within a half-game of the NL East leading Mets.
MLB
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
92K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy