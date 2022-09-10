ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said.

Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Oscar’s Taco Shop in South Nashville at about 3 p.m. CDT, WSMV-TV reported. A spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting occurred in the back parking lot of the business, but added that the taco shop had nothing to do with the incident, according to WZTV.

Police said an Infiniti sedan and a Nissan Rogue SUV pulled into the lot and backed into spots behind the restaurant, WTVF reported. A woman exited the Rogue and got into the back seat of the Infiniti, WSMV reported.

According to police, Poole and Arrington also got out of the Rogue and gunfire erupted, the television station reported.

“From the surveillance video, we can see that the female who is deceased actually got out of the Nissan Rogue and got into the back seat of the Infiniti, and was in the backseat of the Infiniti when the gunfire started,” police spokesperson Don Aaron told WTVF.

The unidentified woman was fatally wounded, WSMV reported. Two other occupants of the Infiniti, Dillon Bird, 21, and Juan Davila-Hugarte, 18, were wounded, according to the television station.

Poole and Arrington got into the Rogue and tried to flee the scene, police said. They were stopped moments later when the car became disabled.

Another person in the Rogue, Jaylen Floyd, 19, was charged with evidence tampering after he was identified as a person fleeing the vehicle armed with a gun, WSMV reported.

A judicial commissioner set Poole’s bail at $350,000, while Floyd’s was set at $50,000, according to the television station. Arrington was booked into a juvenile detention facility.

©2022 Cox Media Group

