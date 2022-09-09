After going winless for roughly 10 years, Georgetown girls volleyball has turned it around

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant travel baseball team secures championship
The Atlantic Alphas from Mount Pleasant took home first place at the Top Gun Baseball Championship at Shipyard Park. The travel baseball team beat teams from Virginia and North Carolina during the weekend tournament to secure the victory. On Sept. 2, the Alphas beat Eastern Impact out of North Carolina...
The Post and Courier
College of Charleston basketball having an historic summer on recruiting trail
Pat Kelsey is having an historic summer on the recruiting trail. The second-year College of Charleston basketball coach is hauling in one of the top recruiting classes not only in school history, but in the country. With the verbal commitment over the weekend from 6-foot-5 shooting guard Isaiah Coleman, the...
The Post and Courier
Bill Murray and a RiverDogs' Game 1 playoff win; on to Myrtle Beach
It’s not quite the kind of rivalry sparking heated loyalties and divided families on either side of downtown Georgetown. But an energetic crowd of 4,004 at Riley Park showed up to see the Charleston RiverDogs defeat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-1 in a Sept. 13 start to the best-of-three Carolina League South Division Championship Series.
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach man wins Bassmaster Open at Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — JT Thompkins was a man on a mission and his Championship performance on Sept. 10 fulfilled this truth with a 17-pound, 4-ounce limit that capped a three-day total of 39-12 and propelled him to victory in the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
BATES, Linda Gale, 80, of Mount Pleasant died Monday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. HAAK, Carmella Mary, 90, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. JOHNSON, Leonard Mills, 85, of Charleston died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MILLER, Thomas...
The Post and Courier
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant
A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark and the owners are planning a new dining venture. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
crbjbizwire.com
Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville
CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
The Post and Courier
Education Notes
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two Southern New Hampshire University students from Georgetown County have been named to the SNHU President's List. Ashley Anderson of Andrews and Brooke Belcher of Murrells Inlet were named to the Summer 2022 President's List, according to a news release from the university. The summer terms...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Charleston County should consider other housing success stories
I cannot attend Charleston County meetings to gather input about affordable housing, but I offer some ideas. Consider what Sea Pines Plantation on Hilton Head Island has done for its employees. The Post and Courier had an excellent article about how Sea Pines is providing affordable housing for workers. A...
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
The Post and Courier
Nonprofit opens thrift store in Mount Pleasant
A new thrift store opened its doors in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 10. Located next to Aldi in the East Cooper Plaza, just off of Hwy. 17, God’s Goods Thrift Store is operated entirely by volunteers and 100% of proceeds (after covering operating expenses such as rent, utilities, insurance and supplies each month) will be distributed to local, national and international missions.
Georgetown County deputies searching for stolen ATV
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the vehicle was taken from a home on New Beginnings Lane in Andrews on Sept. 7. The ATV is pictured below: Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
The Post and Courier
What was last week’s shake and boom?
Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 8, a loud boom and tremble was felt around the Goose Creek and Ladson area. Soon after, residential pages, on social media began to spill out comments about the half-second event. A lot of people felt it and many thought it was an earthquake....
abcnews4.com
Former cadet at The Citadel honored with posthumous degree
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel has awarded its first ever posthumous degree. The military college awarded an undergraduate degree and a class ring Friday afternoon to the family of Lt. Col. George McMillan, a member of the class of 1938. McMillan was a senior, just six credits from...
lbmjournal.com
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
live5news.com
Cold front to bring lower humidity, cooler mornings for the rest of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing a halt to the muggy conditions that have plagued us for most of the summer! The drier air will begin moving this evening and you’ll especially notice it by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky overnight and the cold front well offshore, we expect all inland areas to drop into the 60s with only coastal locations staying in the low 70s. And it won’t be one and done! This will be a nice string of days with mornings in the 60s for the rest of the work week. Rain is out of the forecast beginning tomorrow with only a small chance of rain by the weekend. We’re watching a stalled front offshore for late this week which could bring an increase in clouds and rain chances. Computer models are trending drier and sunnier right now for Saturday and Sunday. At this point, we’ve put the rain chance at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
