Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
Missouri’s Parson: new beef plant in Wright City will have $1-billion statewide economic impact
Leaders of the Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen’s Association joined Governor Mike Parson at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony for an $800-million beef processing plant near Wright City. Wright City is a small town about 75 miles east of Columbia, near I-70. The town has about 4,000 residents. The town motto is...
Governor Parson joins American Foods Group to break ground on new $800 million facility in central Missouri
Governor Mike Parson participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for American Foods Group, LLC’s new state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County. The company broke ground at its site near Wright City, marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in the state of Missouri.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts
Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
Missouri life expectancy fell to a 40-year low in 2021
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s life expectancy fell again last year as the state recorded an increase in COVID-19 deaths among younger patients and record opioid overdose deaths. Overall, life expectancy dropped to 74.6 years last year, down from 75 years the year before, according to a recent report...
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
Want To Try A Fall Day Trip? These 10 Missouri Options Will Do The Trick
The Fall equinox will officially be here Sept 22. This will mark the first day of fall. It isn't that far away. It will hopefully be a little cooler and those fall colors may start to slowly appear. There will be more "fall" activities happening, and perhaps with gas prices a little lower, you can find some time to take a trip for the day and experience them. Here are 10 options for you in Missouri that may interest you.
Clearwater Lake in Missouri offers several options for those who like to be outdoors
Canoes on the Black River in Missouri near Lesterville.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Clearwater Lake is a reservoir on the Black River. It's located six miles from Piedmont, Missouri. Clearwater Lake is used by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers for flood control in the White and lower Mississippi River Basins.
Buy a ticket, get an AR-15: Missouri legislator’s rifle raffle draws criticism in KC area
A state representative running for reelection in Missouri is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his fundraising efforts. Elected in 2018, Rep. Jeff Coleman is a Republican representing Grain Valley in Jackson County. His Sept. 30 fundraiser is billed as Coleman’s BBQ, Tournament & Raffle. A campaign email...
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
Missouri State Football Rankings After Week 3
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 11-member panel of sportswriters and. broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young,. PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris. Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ...
Mark Twain Lake and Mark Twain State Park will take you back into the wonders of nature
Mark Twain Lake and Dam on the Salt River in Ralls County, Missouri.U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, photographer unknown, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. An inviting view of nature and the water of a lake create a relaxing atmosphere.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Will Missouri implement California’s electric vehicle rules?
California recently approved a new law that will require all new cars sold in the state to have zero emissions. Now, the states that follow California's standards must decide if they too will implement that rule.
Missouri Man Arrested After “Letting Loose” In A Florida Bar
A 45-year-old Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri man was arrested Sunday for exposing himself and urinating in public view inside of a Key Largo bar. Anthony Gabriel Arauz, 45, was charged with disorderly intoxication. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the Burgee Bar at approximately
Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue
(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
Missouri Works to Launch Statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring System
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature passed a bill last year to require a statewide database to help doctors look for cases of suspected drug misuse. Dean Linneman (linna-mun), executive director of Missouri’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, says the state’s program is expected to roll out in 2023…
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success
Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri.Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County. This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).
