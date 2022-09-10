Read full article on original website
Missouri’s Parson: new beef plant in Wright City will have $1-billion statewide economic impact
Leaders of the Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen’s Association joined Governor Mike Parson at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony for an $800-million beef processing plant near Wright City. Wright City is a small town about 75 miles east of Columbia, near I-70. The town has about 4,000 residents. The town motto is...
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
Governor Parson joins American Foods Group to break ground on new $800 million facility in central Missouri
Governor Mike Parson participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for American Foods Group, LLC’s new state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County. The company broke ground at its site near Wright City, marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in the state of Missouri.
Camel Culture tastes like home: How a Missouri dairy’s milk fills a void when everything else seems foreign
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. MILLER, The post Camel Culture tastes like home: How a Missouri dairy’s milk fills a void when everything else seems foreign appeared first on Startland News.
Will Missouri implement California’s electric vehicle rules?
California recently approved a new law that will require all new cars sold in the state to have zero emissions. Now, the states that follow California's standards must decide if they too will implement that rule.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 12, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 12 – 18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may...
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
Mystery death along the Missouri
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
Missouri Works to Launch Statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring System
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature passed a bill last year to require a statewide database to help doctors look for cases of suspected drug misuse. Dean Linneman (linna-mun), executive director of Missouri’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, says the state’s program is expected to roll out in 2023…
Buy a ticket, get an AR-15: Missouri legislator’s rifle raffle draws criticism in KC area
A state representative running for reelection in Missouri is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his fundraising efforts. Elected in 2018, Rep. Jeff Coleman is a Republican representing Grain Valley in Jackson County. His Sept. 30 fundraiser is billed as Coleman’s BBQ, Tournament & Raffle. A campaign email...
Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue
(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
Want To Try A Fall Day Trip? These 10 Missouri Options Will Do The Trick
The Fall equinox will officially be here Sept 22. This will mark the first day of fall. It isn't that far away. It will hopefully be a little cooler and those fall colors may start to slowly appear. There will be more "fall" activities happening, and perhaps with gas prices a little lower, you can find some time to take a trip for the day and experience them. Here are 10 options for you in Missouri that may interest you.
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
Clearwater Lake in Missouri offers several options for those who like to be outdoors
Canoes on the Black River in Missouri near Lesterville.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Clearwater Lake is a reservoir on the Black River. It's located six miles from Piedmont, Missouri. Clearwater Lake is used by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers for flood control in the White and lower Mississippi River Basins.
Mark Twain Lake and Mark Twain State Park will take you back into the wonders of nature
Mark Twain Lake and Dam on the Salt River in Ralls County, Missouri.U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, photographer unknown, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. An inviting view of nature and the water of a lake create a relaxing atmosphere.
How do you vote Tuesday if you don't have photo ID?
St. Louis has an election coming up this week, and with new voter ID laws in place, some local organizations are making sure people know how to vote.
