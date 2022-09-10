ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
Camel Culture tastes like home: How a Missouri dairy’s milk fills a void when everything else seems foreign

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. MILLER, The post Camel Culture tastes like home: How a Missouri dairy’s milk fills a void when everything else seems foreign appeared first on Startland News.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
Mystery death along the Missouri

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
Missouri Works to Launch Statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring System

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature passed a bill last year to require a statewide database to help doctors look for cases of suspected drug misuse. Dean Linneman (linna-mun), executive director of Missouri’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, says the state’s program is expected to roll out in 2023…
Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue

(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
Want To Try A Fall Day Trip? These 10 Missouri Options Will Do The Trick

The Fall equinox will officially be here Sept 22. This will mark the first day of fall. It isn't that far away. It will hopefully be a little cooler and those fall colors may start to slowly appear. There will be more "fall" activities happening, and perhaps with gas prices a little lower, you can find some time to take a trip for the day and experience them. Here are 10 options for you in Missouri that may interest you.
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?

It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.

