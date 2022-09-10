ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

New COVID-19 Boosters Targeting Multiple Strains Now Available in SD County

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdxpG_0hqE7MjU00
FILE PHOTO: Julissa Vasquez, 23, receives a COVID-19 vaccination as part of a drive by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians in Arleta, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped by 14 to 221, according to the latest state data released Saturday.

Of those patients, 28 were in intensive care, down by five from earlier in the week.

There were 202 available ICU beds, down eight from Friday.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus are now available in San Diego County, public health officials announced.

The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, in addition to the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, county officials said.

The Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent booster is available for people ages 12 and older, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older. The bivalent boosters have not yet been authorized for children under the age of 12.

Anyone receiving the new booster must be fully vaccinated with the two- dose primary series of Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax, or at least one shot of the Janssen vaccine. Those who received a COVID-19 vaccine less than two months ago were advised to wait before getting the bivalent booster until eight weeks after their last shot.

“These new boosters are safe and effective at protecting people against the Omicron variants, which are currently causing the majority of new infections in our region,” said Cameron Kaiser, county deputy public health officer. “Supplies of the bivalent vaccine will initially be limited, so we ask anyone who is planning to get the new booster to be patient.”

To start, doses will be available at four county-operated locations:

— South Region Live Well Center, 690 Oxford St., Chula Vista, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., which will have 150 doses a day;

— East Public Health Center, 367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., which will have 60 doses a day;

— Central Region Public Health Center, 5202 University Ave, San Diego, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., which will have 60 doses a day, and;

— North Inland Public Health Center, 649 W. Mission Ave., Escondido, from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which will have 60 doses a day.

The boosters will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and are expected to be available in the state’s My Turn system in the near future.

Initial doses will be limited, but another shipment is expected to arrive as soon as Friday afternoon, county officials said.

Updated at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10, 2022

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
City
Escondido, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
rtands.com

Del Mar train tunnel plan advanced by SANDAG

RT&S Editor-in-Chief Bill Wilson has reported extensively on the challenges posed by the fragile Del Mar bluffs, and San Diego County's regional planning agency appears to be ready to take concrete action to address the tenuous situation. Danny Veeh, a senior planner at SANDAG said, “The seaside segment on the...
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#General Health#Linus Covid#Ba#Omicron
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Ocean Beach [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 13, 2022) – Friday night, police responded to a motorcycle crash in the Ocean Beach area that left one person dead. The crash happened on September 9th at around 5:42 p.m. at Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz Boulevard. Furthermore, according to police, a motorcyclist ran through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thevistapress.com

City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project

City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Investigate Badly Decomposed Body Found in Tijuana River

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S./Mexico border, authorities said Tuesday. Officers with the San Diego Police Department responded to reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding an “obviously deceased” body in the Tijuana River, near the 2900 block of Clearwater Way, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego

Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy