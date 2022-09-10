ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Opinion: California Dodged Rolling Blackouts — And Criticism of Clean Energy Plans

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Wind turbines spin at the Ocotillo facility in Imperial County. Photo by Chris Stone

The scorching 10-day heat wave that Southern California endured had one unexpected benefit — it proved that the state can successfully manage the transition to clean energy.

Despite record demand for electricity, rolling blackouts were avoided thanks to careful management of supplies by the California Independent System Operator and sophisticated participation by residents.

Typical of this management was the first use of four emergency generators installed by the Department of Water Resources in Roseville and Yuba City. They were turned on Monday to add 120 megawatts — enough for 120,000 homes — to the grid.

The fact is, the days of brute-force power generation with giant coal-burning plants are numbered. There’s still a role for nuclear, which is carbon free, but widespread solar and wind farms, growing battery backup installations, and efficient generators using relatively clean natural gas are leading the transition.

Throughout the heat wave, the Cal-ISO’s web dashboard showed renewable energy supplying 25% or more of the state’s power needs.

There are also new efficiencies on the demand side. Newer homes use less electricity, and smart thermostats — some controlled by utilities — can carefully manage air-conditioning use.

And Californians increasingly understand and appreciate their role. Residents complied with the Flex Alerts, especially after a statewide cellphone alert on Tuesday, and in many cases didn’t have to do anything because of smart thermostats.

Fox News and other conservative media outlets seized upon the heat wave with glee, especially after the Cal-ISO reminder not to charge electric vehicles during Flex Alerts. Fox saw this as proof that America should continue burning gasoline and belching carbon.

But for Californians, who drive more electric cars than any state, this was a major “duh” moment. Everybody who drives an EV knows you charge overnight, when rates are lowest. You only charge during the day if you have a very long drive or forgot to charge overnight.

In many ways the criticism of clean energy today is reminiscent of a popular conservative rejoinder at the beginning of the 20th century — “Get a horse!” We all know now how much faster, more convenient and cleaner the automobile was, even if there were a few problems in the early days.

California demonstrated just how few problems there are now with clean energy during the great heat wave of 2022. The heat was worse than in 2020, but the outcome was better.

Once again, the Golden State is leading the way in America, this time toward a clean energy and climate friendly future.

Chris Jennewein is editor and publisher of Times of San Diego.

Comments / 37

Linh Dinh
3d ago

California is like a baby in the first step of crawing but already wanted to run. Such a stupid and ill-perceived plan. And the Dems were so arrogant and will not accept criticism that they were wrong.

Reply
18
Flying Dutchman
3d ago

See those wind turbines in the photo? Each one has 80 gallons of a special oil based lubricant. It had to be replaced every year. Do the math. We have thousands of them. Environmentally friendly? Lol 😂

Reply(1)
17
Flying Dutchman
3d ago

Those solar panels and wind turbines, are made in China with child and slave labor. We know it and we simply don’t care. China controls the vast majority of rate Earth materials. They use children to mine it. Those materials are used in solar panels. These are toxic materials and there’s no way to safely dispose of it.

Reply
14
