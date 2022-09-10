ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanarightnow.com

Paddleheads best Mustangs at Dehler Park

BILLINGS--The Billings Mustangs took on the defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads in Billings to kick off their three game playoff series. The PaddleHeads scored a couple runs in the first, and then the teams traded home runs in the second and fourth innings. PaddleHeads end up running away with game one...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana soccer team plays Fresno State to a draw

It was a 10-minute party on Sunday afternoon in Missoula as South Campus Stadium raucously celebrated Maysa Walters’ first career goal as a Grizzly. Her heel-flick finish in the 80th minute gave Montana a 1-0 lead on Fresno State and had the home side on its way to its first signature win of the season, over one of the better teams in the Mountain West Conference.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana at Indiana State: Sycamores players to watch

MISSOULA — Montana will take on a second Missouri Valley Football Conference team during its three-game nonconference slate. This week, the Griz hit the road to face Indiana State at 11 a.m. MT Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montana is 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while Indiana State is 1-1 with a win over North Alabama and a loss to FBS Purdue.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Missoula, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall

MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM reports student death at dorm

MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
MISSOULA, MT
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!

Missoula is renowned for its countless recreational activities, and brunching out is one of them!. While eating out is frequently done for comfort, brunch here is mostly done to celebrate, with its lush, natural beauty serving as its own backdrop. Come here to experience Montana’s most delectable breakfast and lunch...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Student Death Reported on University of Montana Campus

A University of Montana student died in Aber Hall early Tuesday morning, September 13. We reached out to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz for details and he provided this brief statement. “Overnight we suffered a tragic loss here at the University of Montana,” began Kuntz. “A student who...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Air quality 'unhealthy' in Missoula, 'very unhealthy' in Hamilton

UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 11:34 A.M. The following is a message from Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:. "Today’s theme is stability gone bad. Or maybe too much of a bad thing. Regardless, we have a lot of smoke piled up across the region, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
bitterrootstar.com

‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton

Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple fatalities reported in Missoula head-on crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people died and two are in critical condition at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula after a head-on collision west of the airport, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper TJ Templeton. On Tuesday morning, a vehicle traveling westbound for an unknown reason drifted into the eastbound...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake

POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
POLSON, MT

