It was a 10-minute party on Sunday afternoon in Missoula as South Campus Stadium raucously celebrated Maysa Walters’ first career goal as a Grizzly. Her heel-flick finish in the 80th minute gave Montana a 1-0 lead on Fresno State and had the home side on its way to its first signature win of the season, over one of the better teams in the Mountain West Conference.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO