Coronado, CA

Coronado Shoreline Warning Issued After Bacteria Levels Increase

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Coronado. Photo credit: Courtesy of Flickr.

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday.

A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay.

“Beachgoers are advised that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness,” the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said. “Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.”

The Tijuana Slough shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Imperial Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact, health officials said.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Police Investigate Badly Decomposed Body Found in Tijuana River

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S./Mexico border, authorities said Tuesday. Officers with the San Diego Police Department responded to reports from U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding an “obviously deceased” body in the Tijuana River, near the 2900 block of Clearwater Way, at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
