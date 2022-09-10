Coronado Shoreline Warning Issued After Bacteria Levels Increase

Coronado. Photo credit: Courtesy of Flickr.

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday.

A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay.

“Beachgoers are advised that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness,” the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said. “Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.”

The Tijuana Slough shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Imperial Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact, health officials said.

–City News Service