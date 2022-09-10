ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 4

Week 3 Was A Relative Calm Before The Storm In The NorCal Football Rankings As Minimal Movement Proceeds Some Big Matchups This Week •. The NorCal Football Rankings caught a break from any major movement this week as the only two ranked teams that lost — No. 14 St. Francis-Mountain View and No 15 Central Catholic-Modesto — did so against our No. 2 and 1 teams, respectively.
FAIRFIELD, CA
kprl.com

Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022

A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
City
Antioch, CA
Local
California Football
State
California State
Rocklin, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo Police, Fire respond to major disturbance at Vallejo High School

VALLEJO (CBS SF) -- Units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded to reports of a disturbance at Vallejo High School Tuesday afternoon.Units were called out minutes after 4 p.m. There were numerous unconfirmed reports of a shooting during a melee outside the school including a Tweet from Vallejo Times editor Thomas Gase saying the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumble#Football Team#American Football#Norcal Top
SFGate

Fatal Collision At Arnold Drive And Petaluma Avenue

SONOMA (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday on the west side of the city of Sonoma, near the intersection of Arnold Drive and Petaluma Avenue. The CHP received a report of a fire near the intersection at 1:23 a.m., and the coroner was contacted at...
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-142300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to. 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in. the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher. elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up. to 10...
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

WATCH: Wild Bay Area Bum Fight

A viral video that surfaced over the weekend shows a group of unkempt individuals in San Francisco's "SoMa" neighborhood brawling. The reason for the brawl is unknown. In the video, you can see trash thrown about, unsanitary conditions, and a decent sized crowd watching the action. For a known tourist...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy