Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
SFGate
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 4
Week 3 Was A Relative Calm Before The Storm In The NorCal Football Rankings As Minimal Movement Proceeds Some Big Matchups This Week •. The NorCal Football Rankings caught a break from any major movement this week as the only two ranked teams that lost — No. 14 St. Francis-Mountain View and No 15 Central Catholic-Modesto — did so against our No. 2 and 1 teams, respectively.
Where people in San Francisco are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
kprl.com
Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022
A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
3 women injured after 50-foot-tall oak tree falls at SF Bay Area park
The incident occurred at 9:35 a.m. on the Mine Hill Trail at Almaden Quicksilver County Park in San Jose.
EXCLUSIVE: East Bay family that moved out of CA after string of crimes targeted again
An East Bay family that moved to Alabama after their family's laundromats were repeatedly broken is dealing with more crime. But this time, one incident in particular, where police spotted the crooks in action, is raising questions about chase policies.
KTVU FOX 2
Owner of famed bakery wants kids to taste what he loves about Oakland
Kim Cloud, the owner of It's All Good Bakery, tells KTVU's Dave Clark that he hopes to leave behind something that enables his family to enjoy living in Oakland as much as he does. See the full interview on ktvu.com/talkofthetown.
Vallejo Police, Fire respond to major disturbance at Vallejo High School
VALLEJO (CBS SF) -- Units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded to reports of a disturbance at Vallejo High School Tuesday afternoon.Units were called out minutes after 4 p.m. There were numerous unconfirmed reports of a shooting during a melee outside the school including a Tweet from Vallejo Times editor Thomas Gase saying the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SFGate
Fatal Collision At Arnold Drive And Petaluma Avenue
SONOMA (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday on the west side of the city of Sonoma, near the intersection of Arnold Drive and Petaluma Avenue. The CHP received a report of a fire near the intersection at 1:23 a.m., and the coroner was contacted at...
KTVU FOX 2
Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
Eater
Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant
Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattles East Bay
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake rocked the East Bay late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 10:31 p.m. and was centered approximately two miles north of Piedmont.
Mansion that floated across the San Francisco Bay hits the market
The house spent half its life in San Francisco before finding its new home.
SFGate
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-142300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...74 to. 82 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in. the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher. elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up. to 10...
iheart.com
WATCH: Wild Bay Area Bum Fight
A viral video that surfaced over the weekend shows a group of unkempt individuals in San Francisco's "SoMa" neighborhood brawling. The reason for the brawl is unknown. In the video, you can see trash thrown about, unsanitary conditions, and a decent sized crowd watching the action. For a known tourist...
pioneerpublishers.com
Award-winning Concord Taco Trail and Passport ready for 2022 Taco Trail challenge
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 13, 2022) — Nearly 40 Concord taquerias and restaurants make up the Concord Taco Trail. Consisting of mostly small and family-owned spots, each Taco Trail location offers authentic Mexican and Latin cuisine. The trail comes with a FREE companion passport that can be downloaded onto your...
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes the Bay Area on Sunday night
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake gave the East Bay and San Francisco area a gently shake Sunday night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
All lanes of Camino Tassajara reopened in Danville
Danville Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Camino Tassajara due to a traffic incident in the area, according to a statement from DPD.
