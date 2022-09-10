The Handmaid’s Tale makes its long-awaited return to screens this week, delivering a double bill of episodes that pick up right where season 4’s shocking finale left off. With June’s actions last season having stirred up the hornet's nest, expect repercussions and revenge, but don’t expect remorse. Be the first to find out how the next chapter of this dystopian nightmare plays out for June and the rest of the resistance with our guide on how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

