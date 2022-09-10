Read full article on original website
PlayStation State of Play: God of War Ragnarok, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade and more
Here's everything you missed from September's State of Play. PlayStation's September State of Play was one of the best ever, and I mean that wholeheartedly. Phenomenal trailers for God of War: Ragnarok, Rise of the Ronin, and Stellar Blade (previously known as Project Eve) are some of its greatest highlights. Even beyond that, there's tons to unpack and even more to get lost in.
PlayStation State of Play is happening today — predictions and how to watch
We all wanted a PlayStation Showcase, but we'll take a surprise PlayStation State of Play — kicking off today at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. BST. This announcement makes today quite a jam-packed one for game announcements, with the Nintendo Direct (opens in new tab) kicking off the day at 10 a.m. ET and Sony laying its cards on the table with a State of Play at 6 p.m. ET.
How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 online: Where to stream, release dates, synopsis and trailer
The Handmaid’s Tale makes its long-awaited return to screens this week, delivering a double bill of episodes that pick up right where season 4’s shocking finale left off. With June’s actions last season having stirred up the hornet's nest, expect repercussions and revenge, but don’t expect remorse. Be the first to find out how the next chapter of this dystopian nightmare plays out for June and the rest of the resistance with our guide on how to watch The Handmaid’s Tale online in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
Meta Quest Pro leak reveals first look at new VR headset — and it looks legit
Meta Quest Pro is set to launch at the Meta Connect 2022 on October 11, but we may have already seen a first look at the new VR headset — thanks to leaked images and a video from Zectariuz Gaming. Spotted by The Verge, content creator Ramiro Cardenas posted...
Google Pixel 7 colors just teased via potato chips — and they look delicious
As Google gears up for the big Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch on October 6, it's started a new campaign to tease the colors of its upcoming flagship phones. This isn't your run-of-the-mill promo, as the tech giant is using a range of Google Original Chips to show off the Pixel 7's (tasty) new colors.
Meta Quest Pro: Everything we know about the upcoming high-end VR headset
The Meta Quest Pro announcement at Facebook Connect 2021 — the momentous livestream that informed the world the social media giant is now "Meta" (groan!) — electrified the VR sphere with awe and wonderment. Meta’s working on a new VR headset, a high-end, fancy one, and we’ve got questions.
