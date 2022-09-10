Read full article on original website
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
Misguided ‘Star Wars’ sequel take forgets Dave Filoni directed a movie, and it sucked
Nobody in their right mind can deny that Dave Filoni is one of the best things to have happened to Star Wars in recent years, with the lifelong fan, multi-talented artist and filmmaker, and savant of the lore working his way up through the ranks at Lucasfilm to currently enjoy the title of executive creative director.
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five preview guns towards the show’s first climax
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode four. House of the Dragon is headed to its mid-season climax and we can see this point approaching in a new promo that has been released for the show’s fifth episode. If you haven’t yet seen the latest...
Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship
It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return
Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MCU fans wonder what their favorites would seek if they made it to Eternity
Thor: Love and Thunder opened itself up to fierce criticism among the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, and one of the many questions being posed in the aftermath was why the convenient plot point of Eternity had never been mentioned in canon before. Gorr the God Butcher decided that the only...
‘The Rings of Power’ fans praise what might be the most Tolkien scene to ever Tolkien
The Lord of the Rings fans may be inclined to give Amazon grief for even the slightest deviation from Tolkien’s lore, but there’s one scene that everyone reluctantly admits is actually pretty faithful to the spirit of Middle-earth, no matter that an undeniable majority of them still think the show is a steaming pile of garbage.
An awful thriller packed with top talent still has film fans scratching their heads
If you were to preemptively judge a movie based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera, then you’d be well within your rights to be excited for 2017’s hard-boiled psychological thriller The Snowman. After all, the project was adapted from the bestselling book...
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security
Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
‘Lucifer’ showrunners hoping for another revival, possibly on Broadway
Lucifer wrapped up its unexpectedly lengthy lifespan last year after six seasons, crossing two platforms. Once Fox canceled the supernatural detective drama after three seasons, Netflix stepped in to pick up the adventures of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) for an additional three runs, turning it into one of the most popular TV shows on streaming in the process. So it’s not ridiculous to imagine a revival of some sort happening later down the line.
‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ reviews praise Netflix’s haunting war epic
Lewis Milestone’s 1930 classic All Quiet on the Western Front was a revolutionary movie, both from a cinematic point of view, and for its anti-war subject matter, so it’s no small feat for Netflix’s take on the story to have apparently lived up to its predecessor, according to the first wave of reviews.
Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed
One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise. The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss...
Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’
With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever
Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans become art connoisseurs after the show’s latest episode
With all of these mysteries and questions piling up as House of the Dragon continues its run, some fans have picked out a peculiar dialogue from the latest episode and turned it into their next obsession. In episode 4, just as soon as Rhaenyra sets her foot in the Red...
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star can’t wait to return to the skies as the MCU’s new Falcon
The two biggest talking points coming out of Captain America: New World Order‘s appearance at the weekend’s D23 Expo hinted that we could be in for a polarizing ride, given that there was overwhelming positivity and controversy in equal measure. Fans were overjoyed to discover that a tease...
