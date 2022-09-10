Read full article on original website
The Bizarre History of the Lost 'Kingdom Hearts' TV Pilot
The year is 2002. The biggest things in the world right now are the Star Wars prequels, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. All epic franchises of grand journeys, all super successful, and all major franchises that are still churning out new content to this day. While Fox, Warner Bros, and New Line were set for success in these franchises, every other production at the time was aiming to create something with a similar scope and demographic. For Disney, 10 years away from just outright buying Star Wars and Lucasfilm, had their answer for filling this gap right in front of them in an IP they already owned. That IP was their recent release, Kingdom Hearts, the first entry in a now long-running game series.
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: A Clan of Two
Fans of The Mandalorian rejoiced on Saturday when the trailer for the Disney+ series' third season debuted during the Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios panel at the D23 Expo. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) had recently reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett, helping the titular bounty hunter turned crime lord (Temuera Morrison) to hold onto his seat of power. The Fett finale also saw Djarin reunited with his surrogate son Grogu, who turned from the ways of the Jedi to live with his armored father figure. Now, the Season 3 trailer shows the two traveling the galaxy once again, encountering familiar faces as Djarin learns more about his Mandalorian heritage.
'Percy Jackson' Trailer Breakdown: Camp Half-Blood Has a New Arrival
In all the D23 excitement of the past weekend, Disney released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming streaming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on the best-selling book series by the same name written by Rick Riordan, the show will follow the plot of the first novel in the series Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief. It tells the story of twelve-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he discovers that he is the half-human son of a Greek god. He goes to Camp Half-blood, the only safe place for modern demigods, where he learns of a brewing conflict between the gods. Zeus' master bolt is missing, and everyone seems to think Percy is to blame. So Percy must set out on a quest to clear his name and stop the impending war between the gods. The Disney+ series will be the second adaption of the books, following the 2010 Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief film starring Logan Lerman, which was not well received by fans of the books.
The Mandalorian and Grogu Arrive in Galaxy's Edge in First Image
Just when you think your love Din Djarin can't get any worse, Disney goes ahead and adds him to Galaxy's Edge. The Mandalorian is one of the biggest entries into the Star Wars franchise on Disney+ so it wasn't a surprise when it was announced back at Star Wars Celebration that we'd get to see the Mandalorian himself (and obviously with Grogu at his side) come to Galaxy's Edge. It was then announced at D23 that we'll see the duo in parks sometime this November!
'Titans' Showrunner Says Titus Welliver Was a Giant Fan Before Joining Season 4
There are a lot of shows to look forward to in the upcoming fall season. On the superhero side of things, there’s Titans Season 4 which premieres this November. This season will see many exciting iconic DC villains going up against the Titans, but the most famous of all of them is Lex Luthor who will be played by Titus Welliver. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has teased what to expect from the villain this season.
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
How to Watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
The Handmaid’s Tale has never been the most comfortable show to watch, but it definitely keeps us glued to our seats. The dystopian television series, an adaptation of the 1985 novel written by Margaret Atwood, is a gritty take on what happens when the United States collapses and is overruled by a totalitarian, theocratic government. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 picks up where Season 4 left off. Last time, in an epic plot twist of sorts, main protagonist June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and her former Handmaids had their revenge on their ex-master Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Without getting too much into details (and spoilers), let’s just say things didn’t end so well for Fred.
‘Vampire Academy’ Sinks Its Teeth Into a Beloved Series and Makes It Even Better | Review
Fifteen years ago, myself and a whole legion of teenage readers were introduced to Richelle Meade’s world of moroi, dhampirs, strigoi, political intrigue, and romance in the six-book Vampire Academy series—and I never forgot just how incredible that world was. Vampire Academy was a series that captured my imagination and haunted my dreams, but even in those wildest dreams, I never could have imagined getting to screen the first eight episodes of a series that strikes right at the heart of what makes Meade’s world so compelling. Of course, it took someone like Julie Plec and her fellow Vampire Diaries alum, Marguerite MacIntyre, to create a series that has me wanting to climb onto the highest rooftop at St. Vladimir's to shout about how incredible it is.
Spin-Offs We'd Love to See in the 'Better Call Saul'-'Breaking Bad' Universe
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul. In the end, most of the character arcs in Better Call Saul ‘s finale ended in black and white reconciliation. Lifeless and buried in a grave under a secret super-lab. Incarcerated after a final sacrifice for love. Relocated to Florida hoping palm trees and pro bono work becomes peace. Despite these resolutions, there are still endless possibilities to expand the series through its minor characters or small crossover details from the show’s counterpart Breaking Bad. And although the show's creators Vince Gillian and Peter Gould said it might be a minute, they haven’t ruled out more New Mexico-based crime content.
‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’: The Most Important Character Arcs (A Timeline)
Two of the TV’s most beloved series: Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, have finally ended. From the journey of Albuquerque chemistry teacher turned meth dealer Walter White to shifting the focus on how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman, the viewers have gotten the answers to their most frequently asked questions of whom, why, how, where, and when.
Disney's New York Comic-Con Panels Include 'Solar Opposites,' 'Muppets Mayhem,' and More
In just a few weeks, ReedPop will be holding its next edition of New York Comic Con. As the programming and guest announcements keep coming, Disney and its respective properties have revealed the panel lineup for the convention weekend. Ten shows are heading to NYCC spanning from returning shows including The Owl House and Solar Opposites to new shows including Kindred and Koala Man.
'Entergalactic': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
From A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, Intersella 555 by Daft Punk to Lemonade by Beyoncé, more and more visual albums are being produced by musicians who want to tell their album's stories through the powerful medium of film. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, though, is trying...
How to Watch 'Atlanta' Season 4
This Fall we bid farewell to one of FX's most notable shows, Atlanta, which will wrap up its story with the fourth and final season. The Emmy-winning comedy-drama first premiered in 2016 and hooked audiences immediately with its focus on the Atlanta rap culture and modern-day socio-political commentary about Black people. The series subverted the expectations of critics and audiences with its unpredictability and absurdist tone that has been steadfast through all of its seasons. Despite its positive momentum, Atlanta experienced a four-year wait between its second and third seasons due to scheduling conflicts and the pandemic. However, the early 2019 renewal of Season 4 allowed the back-to-back filming of Seasons 3 and 4 leading to its double-season feature on FX this year.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 3 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
The third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally brought audiences to the shores of Númenor, and pulled back the curtain on a number of the plot developments that had been hinted at in previous episodes. Along with that new episode, though, came a whole new set of Easter eggs based on other elements of Tolkien’s work, and a number that recalled the Peter Jackson trilogy as well. Here are all the Easter eggs you might have missed in Episode 3.
Squid Game Director Addresses Reality Spin-Off Series
The creator of the popular Korean series Squid Game has acknowledged concerns over Netflix’s spin-off series, Squid Game: The Challenge. During the Emmys, director Hwang Dong-hyuk urged people not to take the new reality series "too seriously." As revealed in an article by Entertainment Weekly, Hwang assured interviewers that...
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Once Explained Why It Was so ‘Uniquely Successful’ Over Shows
'Gunsmoke' had one of the longest runs ever on television. The producer once explained what exactly made it so successful.
Netflix's Global Fan Event Tudum Returns This Fall With the Cast of 'Bridgerton' and 'Stranger Things'
Netflix's TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event is back on September 24, and they've just shared a very exciting trailer that promises some big things in the works. Subscribers and fans won't want to miss out on this free affair, which celebrates us, the "Netflix fandom," and features a ton of exclusives and first-looks at upcoming series and movies that will be hitting the streaming platform in the coming year.
'Barbarian' Ending Explained: The Horrors and Resilience of Womanhood
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian. Proceed with caution. Anyone even remotely familiar with horror movies knows the final girl trope. Our final girl is the badass who confronts the killer at the end of the film and lives on to fight another day, that is, if she doesn’t die in the sequel. Over time, many have become exasperated with the predictability of the final girl’s survival or have written long think pieces on how the trope serves to further subjugate women by attributing the final girl’s survivability as contingent to her virtuousness. So it’s not at all surprising that the last person left standing in Zach Cregger’s film Barbarian is our heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell). Despite all odds, Tess emerges from beneath the bowels of Barbary Street (mostly) intact– at least she keeps her eyes. But what’s a final girl without any cuts or bruises? After being held in captivity and relentlessly chased throughout the second and third acts of the film, Tess’ survival seems to almost beg the audience to suspend belief. The ending to Barbarian, however, isn’t the obligatory satisfaction of the final girl trope it seems to be. In fact, the finale relies on the fact that the last one standing is a woman. After all, it’s hard to believe that the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) would have ever willingly let a man kill her. Don’t worry, we’ll unpack this together.
Guy Pearce Discovers He Has a Creepy Stalker in 'The Infernal Machine' Clip [Exclusive]
Paramount Pictures shared with Collider today an exclusive clip from their upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. The movie centers around a best-selling novel author who becomes the target of an obsessive fan who, little by little, reveals they might know a lot more than they should about the author’s inspiration. Paramount Pictures also revealed that the story is pretty close to premiering: The release date of the movie is slated for the next Friday, September 23.
