Read full article on original website
Related
Gayle King Reveals That Oprah Did Not Help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move Into Tyler Perry’s House: ‘Oprah Didn’t Hook That Up’
Gayle King said Oprah Winfrey did not help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move into Tyler Perry’s house, despite reports to the contrary.
Royal Expert Calls Out Meghan Markle Claiming the Duchess is ‘Turning Into Her Father’
A royal commentator is slamming the Duchess of Sussex for her attitude about talking to the press, saying she's "turning into her dad," Thomas Markle.
Body Language Expert Points Out the Meghan Markle ‘Signature Pose’ That ‘Directs Attention to Her Face’
Meghan Markle demonstrates one body language gesture often that appears to bring focus to her face. Body language expert Judi James explains more about how Meghan touches her hair and ears.
Royal Expert Worries Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren’t Supported by Family: ‘That’s a Lot of Pressure on a Marriage’
A royal expert shares concern for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage because they lack family support beyond just the two of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princess Diana’s Boyfriend Dodi Fayed’s Apartment Has Remained Untouched, Just the Way He Left It Before His Death
More than two decades after the fatal car crash in Paris Dodi Fayed's apartment, where he and Princess Diana spent time together, was kept the same as he left it.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Pushing Their Luck’ With Latest Announcement and Could Feel ‘Queen Elizabeth’s Wrath,’ Royal Expert Claims
This is why a royal expert believes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are really testing the queen with their upcoming trip to the U.K.
The royal family's photographer reveals his 5 favorite photos of Queen Elizabeth
Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson shared his favorite photos of Queen Elizabeth that he's taken over the years.
Princess Diana Had 2 Words to Describe Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Bodyguard Says
TL;DR: Princess Diana tried to give her sons as normal a life as possible. Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says she told him Prince William and Prince Harry could be a “bloody nuisance.” Princess Diana reportedly left disciplining her sons to staff. There’s no denying Princess Diana loved kids. She even worked as a kindergarten …
RELATED PEOPLE
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
Princess Diana’s Friend Says the Late Royal Wouldn’t Be a Big Meghan Markle Fan Because She Was So Protective of Prince Harry
Find out why one of the late Princess Diana's confidants doesn't think that Harry's mom would be huge fan of his wife.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Displayed More ‘Confidence’ Without Meghan While Speaking in Germany Despite Nerves Over Pronunciation
A body language expert has analyzed Prince Harry's demeanor during his solo speech in Germany and observed just how different he acted when speaking without Meghan there.
Meghan Markle ‘Annoyed’ People by ‘Taking Away Their Fantasy’ of Princess Life, Commentator Says
'People couldn't deal' when Meghan Markle 'took away' the 'fantasies' of what it means to a princess, according to a royal commentator. And, for that reason, people became 'annoyed.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Let Their Dog Choose Prince George’s Name
Prince William and Kate Middleton's pet dog reportedly helped the royal couple choose their son Prince George’s name.
PETS・
Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle’s Reunion: Brothers Taking ‘Baby Steps’ to Heal Rift
A body language expert looked at Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle's gestures and expressions during their appearance at Windsor Castle.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Ulterior Motive’ With Podcast and It’s All About ‘Settling Scores’￼
A royal expert claimed Meghan Markle's podcast is an attempt for her to settle scores with author Tom Bower, who was critical of Meghan in his book 'Revenge."
Meghan Markle’s Father Slams Her for the Way She ‘Constantly Throws the Royal Family Under the Bus’
Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle is firing back at his daughter's recent interview, calling her out for throwing the royal family under the bus.
Comments / 0