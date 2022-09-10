Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
Cinema Blend
Star Wars Is Apparently Going To Make Us Wait Even Longer For Rogue Squadron And Other Movies
Star Wars fans certainly haven’t been lacking for on-screen content in recent years thanks to what’s viewable with a Disney+ subscription. From The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars franchise has been thriving in the live-action TV realm, and animation fans have also continued to be covered with offerings like The Bad Batch and Visions. Conversely, we’re now coming up on three full years since the last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, opened in theaters, and apparently the wait for Rogue Squadron and other movies set in a galaxy far, far away will be even longer.
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation' on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to 'The Rise Of Skywalker'
If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far
The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Action Figures Revealed by Todd McFarlane
Ahead of this weekend's D23 Expo, comic book legend Todd McFarlane has shared a short video from the McFarlane Toys booth. Among the merch on display will be some action figures from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's sequel to the box office mega-hit that shook things up in 2009. McFarlane, who does Disney's Mirrorverse line and also DC's collectables line, shared the video on social media, lingering a bit on the never-before-seen Avatar figures. The D23 Expo will be the first time Disney has mounted a big promotional push for the franchise, which they took possession of when they bought up 20th Century Fox.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
thedigitalfix.com
Is Matt Smith in Star Wars?
Matt Smith made his name on the sci-fi series Doctor Who, where he played the lovable if slightly befuddled Eleventh Doctor. Since then, he’s had a smattering of film appearances – including one in the superhero movie Morbius (yuck) – but despite his immense talents as an actor, he’s never really found a project worthy of him.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga. The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season...
wegotthiscovered.com
'The Mandalorian' star reveals Bo-Katan and Grogu will be hanging out in season 3
With the third season of The Mandalorian inching closer to release, the actress behind Bo-Katan Kryze has teased her dynamic with Baby Grogu, saying that one of the great things about this forthcoming outing was the opportunity to hang out with the galaxy far, far away’s most adorable sidekick.
digitalspy.com
The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update
The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
digitalspy.com
Why Cobra Kai season 6 should be its last
Cobra Kai season five spoilers ahead. Cobra Kai remains one of the biggest jewels in Netflix’s crown – which is pretty impressive considering it started life as a YouTube series. Since dropping in 2018, the continuation of The Karate Kid has proven to be one of the most...
Collider
'Tales of the Jedi' Trailer Breakdown: Flashback to Ahsoka and Dooku's Early Days
Disney’s D23 presentation rewarded Star Wars fans with a plethora of exciting announcements, news, and teasers about upcoming projects in the galaxy far, far away. While there was no news about any future feature films intended for theatrical release, we did get glimpses of upcoming Disney+ shows, including The Mandalorian Season 3, Andor, Ahsoka, The Bad Batch, and Skeleton Crew. One of the more interesting projects set to debut in the near future is the upcoming animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi, which hails from Dave Filoni.
Polygon
All the Marvel trailers and news out of D23 2022
The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel panel. The Marvel section revealed some new trailers, casting news, and other details for upcoming movies and shows in the MCU. Here are the most exciting trailers and announcements from Disney at...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order crossover trailer reveals terrorism plot
Law & Order's crossover event has a new trailer, which teases a terrorism storyline. Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime are coming together for a historic first in the long-running franchise on September 22. SVU star Mariska Hargitay introduces the promo, calling the...
digitalspy.com
Upcoming Disney films
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. I was pleasantly surprised by cruella - it was brilliant. Hocus pocus 2 and disenchanted look good too. Wanna bring me to see elemental for my bday Ryan ?. Posts: 58,509. Forum Member. ✭. 11/09/22 - 19:53 #3. I was pleasantly...
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 4: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Secret Passages to the Return of Ser Harwin
HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 4 opens a year after Episode 3, well into Princess Rhaenyra’s (Milly Alcock) exhaustive tour of the Seven Kingdoms in search of a husband. Spoilers, but it’s not going well. Rhaenyra isn’t as interested in the old lords and callow youths of the realm as she is in her uncle, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or loyal Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). And by the end of the episode, intimate encounters with both threaten to wreck her chances at future happiness. This week of House of the Dragon is all about untangling some of the...
