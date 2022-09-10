Read full article on original website
Percy Jackson Warns Half-Bloods to Deny Truth in First Trailer for New Disney+ Series
"Believe whatever lies your mom or dad told you," warns Walker Scolbell, taking over the lead as Percy Jackson from the poorly-received 2010 film series as Disney attempts to reboot the franchise as a television series. The first teaser shows a few of the camp's other denizens amid a warning that "once you know what you are, they’ll sense it too. And they’ll come for you." The all-new "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is coming soon to Disney+.
Watch: 'Tudum' trailer: 'Bridgerton,' 'Stranger Things' stars tease Netflix fan event
"Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event" will return with news and first looks at "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things," "The Witcher" and more in September.
Chucky Cast Teases 'Even Crazier' Second Season: 'It's a Rollercoaster!' (Exclusive)
The stars praise Jennifer Tilly ... as well as Lachlan Watson joining the show as Glen/Glenda. The first season of "Chucky" included one death by dishwasher, a murderous army of Good Guys and the titular doll rocking a Hello Kitty Halloween costume. But, according to the show's cast, the insanity is only just getting started.
Star Trek: Picard's Latest Season 3 Trailer Features A Familiar Ship, But It's Not The Enterprise
Star Trek: Picard’s final season is sure to be an exciting one, as the cast of The Next Generation reunites for what might be their final on-screen adventure together. So far, we’ve seen updated looks for characters like Worf, Beverly Crusher, and Geordi La Forge, and learned some details about what’s to come in Season 3. Now, thanks to the new trailer released in celebration of Star Trek Day, we have our first look at a familiar ship the crew will use for their journey, though it won't be the Enterprise as one might expect.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Release Date Revealed at D23 Expo
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is coming to Disney+ sooner than you think. At D23 Expo on Saturday, it was announced that all episodes of Tales of the Jedi will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 26th. The series was officially confirmed earlier this year ahead of Star Wars Celebration with that event featuring a panel for the series of animated anthology shorts. Rumors of the series had originally emerged in December 2021.
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Luke Macfarlane Hints He Might Be Done at Hallmark: ‘I Don’t Think They’ll Have Me Back’
Hallmark Channel regular Luke Macfarlane plays Billy Eichner's love interest in the upcoming rom-com 'Bros,' in theaters on September 30.
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre
Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
