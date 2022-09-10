Read full article on original website
River Falls snaps Hudson’s 19-game conference winning streak (17 photos)
One game may not change a season, but it certainly can set a tone. That’s the message the River Falls boys soccer team came away with after shutting out sixth-ranked Hudson 2-0 Tuesday night to snap the Raiders’ 19-game conference winning streak. The victory was also the first for the Wildcats over Hudson since October of 2018, and head coach Jacob Langer said it puts the Wildcats back in the conversation for the Big Rivers Conference title.
Ann Healy
Ann Healy, age 100, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond. She was born the daughter of John and Antonia Novotny on July 25, 1922 in Wahoo, NE. Ann grew up on a farm outside of Wahoo. She graduated from Wahoo High School. Ann worked in Lincoln, NE for the state of Nebraska where she met Joseph Healy. They were married in 1944 in Omaha, NE. After Joseph’s military service, they settled in New Richmond, WI where Joseph began a medical practice. They were blessed with four children. Following Joseph’s death, Ann obtained her college degree and worked as an Executive Housing Director for New Richmond, Amery, and Hudson. Ann loved traveling, antiquing, needlepoint, quilting, sewing, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was an independent, determined woman who would freely share her opinions. Her faith was extremely important to her. Memorials may be directed to Smile Train, March of Dimes, or organizations involved with mental health.
Weekend planner: Yam Haus concert rescheduled for Saturday
Phipps Fest returns to Hudson’s Lakefront Park featuring Yam Haus, a Minneapolis-based band with Hudson connections. After a rain delay, the new date for the event is Saturday, Sept. 17. Enjoy live music outdoors with drinks, food and friends. Tickets start at $25 for general admission. Opening acts, Ber...
Edward “Scotty” Johnston
Edward “Scotty” Johnston was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 24, 1929. “Scotty” peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 10, 2022, in Hudson, Wisconsin. “Scotty” is survived by his wife Jule, of 41 years; his daughter, Kirsten Elles (Jason); his grandchildren,...
Dorothy Nelson
Feb. 16, 1965 - Sept. 7, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dorothy Nelson, 57, River Falls, Wis., died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Fairview University Hospital. Services were previously held. Burial was in Kinnickinnic Cemetery. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of River Falls.
Here are seven of our favorite sports photos from last week
Bob Burrows is the sports editor for the Hudson Star Observer. Contact him at bburrows@orourkemediagroup.com.
Carol Howe
Jan. 23, 1954 - April 19, 2022. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Carol Howe, 68, New Richmond, Wis., died Tuesday, April 19, in her home. A graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Assembly Area 2 in Minneapolis, Minn. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond.
Emma “Emmy” Lamers
Emma “Emmy” Lamers, age 85, of Stillwater, Minnesota passed away on September 9, 2022. She was preceded is death by her parents; husband, Hermann Lamers; son, Gerhardt “Gary” Lamers; sister, Ursula Filser (Richard); sister in law, Josephine (Karl); and brother-in-law, Ernst Weber. Emmy is survived by...
Eldo Hamann
June 3, 1936 - July 20, 2022. WOODBURY, Minn. - Eldo Hamann, 86, Roberts, Wis., died Wednesday, July 20, in Woodwinds Hospital. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Richmond, Wis. Arrangements by...
Jerry Chester Brandt
Jerry Chester Brandt, age 84, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 on his morning walk in his neighborhood in River Falls. He was born the son of Chester and Beatrice Brandt on April 27, 1938 in Madison, WI. Jerry grew up in McFarland and Madison area graduating from Madison East High School. He served in the Army National Guard. Jerry married Naomi Hagen on October 26, 1963 at Western Koshkonong Church. Jerry loved working as a banker and worked as a banker for 60 years. He also loved taking many night classes and later taught those classes. Jerry was a published author about his banking experiences. He was an avid golfer, singer, dancer, and actor. Jerry was a member of a barbershop chorus for many years. He was very active in every church he was apart of, working as an usher, treasurer, or singing in the choir. Jerry was determined and optimistic with a positive outlook on life. He was a member of the Shriners and Lion’s Club. He served as an officer for every Lion’s Club he was in over 40 years. Jerry visited 49 of 50 states only missing out on Hawaii and travelled many countries in Europe.
Patricia Van Dusartz
Patricia Mary Van Dusartz, age 87 of Hudson, WI, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Comforts of Home Care Center in Hudson, WI. Pat was born on April 10, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to Cashmier and Josephine (Wilk) Clemas. She grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Johnson High School. Pat was united in marriage to Peter Van Dusartz on April 23, 1955 at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in St. Paul. The couple was blessed with six children, Mary, Jennifer, Peter, John, Jo Marie, and Charles. Pat loved being a caregiver to her family and, by example, taught her children about generosity and her faithful religious beliefs. Together, Pat and Peter owned and operated Van Real Estate, where Pat was a broker and the bookkeeper for over 12 years. Beyond the real estate, Pat had a gift for interior decorating, and was a self-made architect and home designer. Her room designs were meant to be lived in, but were always beautiful as well.
Catherine “Cay” Smith
Catherine “Cay” Lee Smith (née Van Meter), age 85, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away September 6, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1937, to John and Leona Van Meter. Cay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas H. Smith; her former husband, Richard B. Eubanks; her beloved older sister, Mary Ann Holyoke.
Mary Lou Pabst
Mary Lou Pabst, age 82, of Hammond, WI passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2022 at the Baldwin Care Center. Mary Lou was born on September 16th, 1939 to George and Helen Landgren in St. Paul, MN. After her father’s death in 1943, her mother married James Padden of Erin, WI. Mary Lou attended school in Glenwood City, WI before graduating high school in Pasadena, CA.
