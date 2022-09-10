Jerry Chester Brandt, age 84, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 on his morning walk in his neighborhood in River Falls. He was born the son of Chester and Beatrice Brandt on April 27, 1938 in Madison, WI. Jerry grew up in McFarland and Madison area graduating from Madison East High School. He served in the Army National Guard. Jerry married Naomi Hagen on October 26, 1963 at Western Koshkonong Church. Jerry loved working as a banker and worked as a banker for 60 years. He also loved taking many night classes and later taught those classes. Jerry was a published author about his banking experiences. He was an avid golfer, singer, dancer, and actor. Jerry was a member of a barbershop chorus for many years. He was very active in every church he was apart of, working as an usher, treasurer, or singing in the choir. Jerry was determined and optimistic with a positive outlook on life. He was a member of the Shriners and Lion’s Club. He served as an officer for every Lion’s Club he was in over 40 years. Jerry visited 49 of 50 states only missing out on Hawaii and travelled many countries in Europe.

RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO