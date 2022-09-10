ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead After Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Tulsa. A 68-year-old Black male victim was stabbed multiple times and died from his injuries, TPD said. The homicide happened at Seminole Hills Apartment Complex near 2000 N. Utica on Tuesday, said TPD. If you have any information, call the...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify fraud suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying the man seen in the pictures. He allegedly went into three different cell phone stores in the Tulsa area, used fraudulent IDs, and obtained three new iPhones and an Apple Watch. This fraudulent activity is suspected to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead

A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
OKEMAH, OK
okcfox.com

Accused Sand Springs porch pirate facing federal charges

TULSA, Okla. — A woman from Sand Springs is facing federal charges related to porch piracy, according to the Department of Justice's Northern Oklahoma District Attorney's Office. Lori Ann Bailey, 42, is facing six counts of bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of theft or...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Update: Inmate in Custody

CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
VINITA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Authorities Searching For Missing 2-Year-Old In Okfuskee County Near Okemah

A two-year-old child has been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation. Authorities say Ares went missing from his home sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m Monday morning. According to Jim Parish with the Dept. Of Public Safety, Ares crawled into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. but when the father woke up at 6:30 a.m., he noticed the boy was not in bed and wasn't inside the home. The father told DPS that the child was able to get past three locking mechanisms prior to opening an exterior door.
OKEMAH, OK
News On 6

Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital

A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Battle Fire At Tulsa Home

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are on the scene near East Reading Street and North Rockford Avenue battling the blaze. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured.
TULSA, OK

