KTUL
TPD trying to identify woman suspected of stealing from a vehicle in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Burglary detectives from the Tulsa Police Department are asking for help identifying the woman seen in the photos. Police say she broke into a vehicle near West 51st Street and 25th West Avenue and stole several items on September 4. Anyone with information is asked...
Tulsa Police investigating after a person was stabbed at a north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at the Seminole Hills Apartments on N Utica Ave. Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins told FOX23 the victim is still alive at this time, but the injuries are serious enough that homicide detectives are on their way to the scene.
Burglar knocks first, then goes through window of Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is hoping someone will recognize a home burglar caught on camera. TPD says Aug. 2nd the man approached a home near 21st and Memorial, in the middle of the day. Video shows him first knock on the front door, nothing wrong...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify fraud suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying the man seen in the pictures. He allegedly went into three different cell phone stores in the Tulsa area, used fraudulent IDs, and obtained three new iPhones and an Apple Watch. This fraudulent activity is suspected to...
TPD: Woman arrested after threatening a shooting at Saint Francis’ Laureate Psychiatric Clinic
Tulsa Police arrested a woman Monday after she made several calls into the Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital on Saint Francis Health Systems’ campus near E 71st Street and S. Yale Avenue. During the calls, she said she was in pain and threatened to “shoot up” the hospital, according to police.
Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
Woman In Custody After Early-Morning Stabbing Leaves Man Hospitalized
An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say an argument between a couple led to a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. According to police, a fight between a man and a woman spilled into the street near East 11th Street and Memorial Drive and ended with the man being transported to the hospital with stab wounds.
News On 6
WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead
A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
okcfox.com
Accused Sand Springs porch pirate facing federal charges
TULSA, Okla. — A woman from Sand Springs is facing federal charges related to porch piracy, according to the Department of Justice's Northern Oklahoma District Attorney's Office. Lori Ann Bailey, 42, is facing six counts of bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of theft or...
Police, DHS investigates Glenpool daycare after child left inside hot van
GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool mother is thankful that her five-year-old child is alive after he was left in a hot, locked van at his daycare last week. Jordan Stockton says her child is quiet and was overlooked by the driver. The incident happened last Thursday at Amazing Kidz Child Development Center.
fourstateshomepage.com
Update: Inmate in Custody
CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
News On 6
Bartlesville Police Looking To Increase Police Presence On Pathfinder Parkway
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking at ways to bring back bike patrols to the Pathfinder Parkway. The decision comes after concerned citizens came up to the police department during a town hall meeting and asked why the police didn't patrol in the first place. The Pathfinder Parkway is...
A two-year-old child has been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation. Authorities say Ares went missing from his home sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m Monday morning. According to Jim Parish with the Dept. Of Public Safety, Ares crawled into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. but when the father woke up at 6:30 a.m., he noticed the boy was not in bed and wasn't inside the home. The father told DPS that the child was able to get past three locking mechanisms prior to opening an exterior door.
News On 6
News On 6
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital
A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
Emergency Crews Battle Fire At Tulsa Home
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are on the scene near East Reading Street and North Rockford Avenue battling the blaze. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured.
