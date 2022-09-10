Bubba Wallace did not make the playoffs, but he's racing in them. Wallace came close to winning a few times in the regular season, most notably finishing side-by-side with the race winner at the start/finish line in the season-opening Daytona 500, but he did not get the win he needed to qualify in a season where 16 different drivers won before the playoffs. However, Wallace's teammate and 2022 race winner Kurt Busch was forced to miss the playoffs as he recovered from an injury suffered at Pocono. Wallace and his team moved to Busch's No. 45 for the remainder of the season, allowing him to race for an owner's championship instead.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO