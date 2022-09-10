Read full article on original website
Will Power Wins 2022 IndyCar Championship, Alex Palou Wins Laguna Seca
When Will Power won his first championship in 2014, it was the culmination of a six-year battle between his world-destroying speed and his own tendencies to squander that pace. He had to learn ovals the hard way, going from winless on ovals until his fourth season in the series to an Indianapolis 500 winner by 2018. When he finally put it all together to win that title, it seemed like the floodgates had finally opened.
Bubba Wallace Wins Kansas In Kurt Busch's No. 45
Bubba Wallace did not make the playoffs, but he's racing in them. Wallace came close to winning a few times in the regular season, most notably finishing side-by-side with the race winner at the start/finish line in the season-opening Daytona 500, but he did not get the win he needed to qualify in a season where 16 different drivers won before the playoffs. However, Wallace's teammate and 2022 race winner Kurt Busch was forced to miss the playoffs as he recovered from an injury suffered at Pocono. Wallace and his team moved to Busch's No. 45 for the remainder of the season, allowing him to race for an owner's championship instead.
DirtFish and the FIA Are Teaming Up to Send North Americans to the WRC
The FIA, the American Rally Association, and the DirtFish rally school have teamed up to help prospective young rally drivers in North America find their path to success through a new program that could propel them to WRC stardom. Called the FIA Rally Star program, it's designed to find skilled...
NASCAR VP Hits Back at Kevin Harvick Over Car Fire Comments
NASCAR vice president Scott Miller has taken exception to Kevin Harvick’s recent comment that officials don’t care that race cars are catching fire at a higher rate than usual. Two cars were fire-related DNFs earlier this month at Darlington, two others burned at Indy in the summer road race, and another burned at Richmond in August.
