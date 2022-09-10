ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Colorado deputies identify burglary suspect—a wild coyote

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Fabiomichelecapelli. File photo. (iStock)

Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress burglary at a private residence near Brighton on Thursday night, and discovered that the suspect was actually a wild coyote.

When the reporting party arrived home on Thursday night, they discovered a broken window and could hear noises in the basement, according to a news release form the sheriffs office.

"Deputies enter the home, made announcement and searched the basement, but no suspects were found. A deputy returned to the basement with the homeowners, who heard scratching coming from a utility room," the release said.

Further investigation revealed that a coyote was hiding behind a water heater. The animal had apparently entered the home through the window, and trapped itself inside.

"Deputies called Colorado Parks and Wildlife for guidance and the Brighton Police Department provided an officer with a catch pole. Wile E. Coyote was fished out from behind the water heater and released, unharmed, to a field behind the house," officials said.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
County
Weld County, CO
