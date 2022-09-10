ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police trying to identify fraud suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying the man seen in the pictures. He allegedly went into three different cell phone stores in the Tulsa area, used fraudulent IDs, and obtained three new iPhones and an Apple Watch. This fraudulent activity is suspected to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead

A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
OKEMAH, OK
okcfox.com

Accused Sand Springs porch pirate facing federal charges

TULSA, Okla. — A woman from Sand Springs is facing federal charges related to porch piracy, according to the Department of Justice's Northern Oklahoma District Attorney's Office. Lori Ann Bailey, 42, is facing six counts of bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of theft or...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sunday Crash Involves Multiple People

A crash that occurred just before 11 am on Sunday morning sent two people to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition and causes a backup at the corner of Price Road and Highway 75. Two vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. Captain Jay Hastings of the Bartlesville Police...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Person hit by truck in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A person was taken to a hospital after they were hit by a truck on East 81st Street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the victim had just gotten off the bus at a stop near 81st and South Lewis Avenue on Monday morning. They went to cross the street when they were hit by a black Ford F150.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Authorities Searching For Missing 2-Year-Old In Okfuskee County Near Okemah

A two-year-old child has been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation. Authorities say Ares went missing from his home sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m Monday morning. According to Jim Parish with the Dept. Of Public Safety, Ares crawled into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. but when the father woke up at 6:30 a.m., he noticed the boy was not in bed and wasn't inside the home. The father told DPS that the child was able to get past three locking mechanisms prior to opening an exterior door.
OKEMAH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Update: Inmate in Custody

CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
VINITA, OK
kggfradio.com

21-Year-Old Caney Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Late last week, 21-year-old Jarrett Robbins of Caney was taken into custody by officers with the Caney Police Department for alleged disorderly conduct. Robbins was able to post bond and a court date is pending. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CANEY, KS

