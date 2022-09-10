Read full article on original website
Everyone Knows What Scott Frost's Next Coaching Job Will Be
It didn't take long for Nebraska to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment this season. And it was an even shorter amount of time for fans to speculate where he'll land next:. "O/U 3.5 Weeks before Frost is an analyst at Alabama?" asked SportsTalkATL's Jake. "Alabama Offensive Coordinator...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Look: Video Emerges Of Scott Frost Leaving Nebraska Sunday
Nebraska football parted ways with head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. The news came after the Cornhuskers suffered a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern as a 23.5-point home favorite. Mickey Joseph will serve as the team's head coach for the rest of the season. Kevin Sjuts of KOLN showed footage...
Scott Frost Ended Press Conference With Message For Fans
Last night was another one ending in disappointment for Nebraska football fans. The Huskers lost 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern to fall to 1-2 on the season. The loss was Nebraska's 31st in Scott Frost's 47 games as head coach. Afterwards, a frustrated Frost spoke with the media, and...
Alabama Is Reportedly Close To 2 Big Returns
Alabama's wide receivers have looked a little less dominant than normal so far this season. There's a good reason for that, of course, as the Crimson Tide have been missing a couple of top wideouts due to injuries. That's about to change, though. According to Matt Zenitz, the Crimson Tide...
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
Nebraska Legend Eric Crouch Reacts To Scott Frost's Firing
Scott Frost's firing seems to have produced some mixed feelings for Nebraska legend Eric Crouch, and really, who could blame him?. On one hand, Crouch played with Frost, redshirting in 1997 when Frost helped lead the Cornhuskers to a national title. On the other hand, Crouch, like the rest of the Nebraska fan base, wants to see the program win, which they were not doing nearly enough of under Frost.
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
NFL・
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job
It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
O.J. Simpson Mobbed By Fans: NFL World Reacts
O.J. Simpson's presence at NFL games always sparks serious reactions. Thursday night, the former NFL running back, who was infamously acquitted of murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was in attendance for the first game of the 2022 regular season. Simpson was there to support...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
Nebraska's Casey Thompson Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Loss
Nebraska's Casey Thompson did more than enough to get the win on Saturday, throwing for over 300 yards and scoring four total touchdowns, but the Huskers still found a way to lose to FCS Georgia Southern. After the game, the Texas transfer was asked where Nebraska goes from here. To...
