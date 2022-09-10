Read full article on original website
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
Plane, body of pilot remain submerged in Georgia lake after crash
Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
GBI: North Georgia man wielding fake gun shot by deputies
Habersham County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call at a Mt. Airy home Monday night shot and killed a man who came to the front door with a fake gun, the GBI said.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: 20-year-old dies in Westminster crash
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a young woman died in a crash Monday morning. The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on South Highway 11 where it intersects with South Union Road and Greer Road in the South Union Community near Westminster, according to the coroner.
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was reportedly centered 5 kilometers west-northwest, in Reed Creek, near Hart County. Hart County is about 90 minutes north of Atlanta, and borders South Carolina. Officials said an earthquake...
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
Man wielding replica gun dead after being shot by deputies in Habersham County, GBI says
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a replica gun was shot and killed in north Georgia on Monday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. GBI officials say Habersham County deputies were called to a home in Mt. Airy just before 8:45 p.m. A 911 caller said someone...
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
accesswdun.com
Agencies investigating after woman’s body found near Tallulah Falls
Local and state officials are investigating after a woman’s body was found Sunday just outside the Town of Tallulah Falls in Habersham County. About 12:30 Sunday afternoon, a Sirius/XM representative contacted the Habersham County E-9-1-1 Center, saying that radio service received an alert that the vehicle of a missing person from Clarke County had placed that vehicle in the vicinity of U.S. 441 / Ga. 15 and Victory Home Lane, Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod said in a statement.
Crash on I-20 in McDuffie County leaves one person dead, traffic at standstill
The driver of a pickup truck crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer while exiting the interstate.
WIS-TV
USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area
REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers. Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside...
nowhabersham.com
‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot
Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
nowhabersham.com
GBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy
A Habersham County deputy responding to a 911 call in Mt. Airy shot and killed a man who met him at the door holding a fake gun, officials say. The GBI identified the man as 39-year-old Anthony Maurice Tollison. Preliminary information indicates that the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
WIS-TV
N. Charleston Police arrest man accused of fraudulently ordering $68K in cell phones
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday who faces multiple charges after being accused of hacking into an Upstate city’s Verizon account and ordering thousands of dollars in cell phones. James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a...
accesswdun.com
Cornelia charges Demorest woman with reckless conduct for shooting at stolen truck
Cornelia Police Department has charged a Demorest woman after she allegedly fired multiple shots at a stolen truck belonging to her husband on Sept. 3. Mary Leigh Sheriff Welborn, 45, turned herself in Friday and is charged with one count of reckless conduct, a misdemeanor. Cornelia Police Chief Jonathan Roberts...
Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
Georgia woman admits to lying about receiving Purple Heart, her 9-year-old having cancer
LAVONIA, Ga. — A Georgia woman confessed to lying about being a veteran and lying about her daughter having cancer. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran and child cruelty last week in Franklin County, Georgia, according to local media reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
