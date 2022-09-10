Pitt Hosting Blue-Chip Recruits for Tennessee Game

The Pitt Panthers are hoping to impress a couple of elite wide receiver recruits.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' Week 2 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers is significant enough on it's own. It's the first visit to Pittsburgh from an SEC team ever and a clash between ranked opponents at Acrisure Stadium. The last time two top-25 teams met on Pittsburgh's North Shore in front of a full crowd.

The Panthers are trying to take advantage of the national stage and high-stakes game. They're hoping to show off an impressive gameday atmosphere to some blue-chip recruits.

St. Louis, Missouri native Ryan Wingo, a five-star receiver and the No. 6 player in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, checked in on Twitter earlier today. He holds offers from 33 schools, including Tennessee, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Miami and others.

Wingo will bump elbows with another highly sought-after receiver, Hykeem Williams, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class from south Florida. The Panthers have been pursuing Williams heavily and made his top six earlier this summer.

They'll be joined by Austan Cristiaan, a four-star signal caller in the far-out class of 2028. He is rated QB Hit List’s No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2028, and he’s already getting looks from West Virginia, Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Jackson State, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and others.

