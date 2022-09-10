ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Hosting Blue-Chip Recruits for Tennessee Game

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZ2L6_0hqDvhl100

The Pitt Panthers are hoping to impress a couple of elite wide receiver recruits.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' Week 2 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers is significant enough on it's own. It's the first visit to Pittsburgh from an SEC team ever and a clash between ranked opponents at Acrisure Stadium. The last time two top-25 teams met on Pittsburgh's North Shore in front of a full crowd.

The Panthers are trying to take advantage of the national stage and high-stakes game. They're hoping to show off an impressive gameday atmosphere to some blue-chip recruits.

St. Louis, Missouri native Ryan Wingo, a five-star receiver and the No. 6 player in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, checked in on Twitter earlier today. He holds offers from 33 schools, including Tennessee, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Miami and others.

Wingo will bump elbows with another highly sought-after receiver, Hykeem Williams, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class from south Florida. The Panthers have been pursuing Williams heavily and made his top six earlier this summer.

They'll be joined by Austan Cristiaan, a four-star signal caller in the far-out class of 2028. He is rated QB Hit List’s No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2028, and he’s already getting looks from West Virginia, Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Jackson State, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and others.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Three Matchups to Watch in Pitt-Tennessee

Pitt-Tennessee Preview: Dive Deep into Top-25 Matchup

Pitt Welcomes SEC Opponent with Conference Pride on the Line

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi on Relationship with Johnny Majors

'Underdogs' Not a Thing for Pitt This Season

Pitt to Test New OLB Rotations Against Tennessee

Former Pitt WR Larry Fitzgerald Joining Monday Night Countdown

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
voiceofmotown.com

Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?

Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Majors
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
WPXI Pittsburgh

Exclusive video shows moments football players allegedly hazed 5 teammates at Mohawk High School

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 obtained exclusive cell phone video from inside the Mohawk High School gymnasium where upperclassmen were alleged to have assaulted five underage teens on the football team. The video was taken during what the student-athletes call “nap time” — the time between morning and afternoon practice at the end of the summer.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Tennessee Volunteers#Sec#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Lsu#Exclu
pittsburghmagazine.com

Smokin Ghosts BBQ Specializes In Down-Home Grub With A Side Of Spirits

During the early days of the pandemic, when workers disappeared from office buildings, Smokin Ghosts BBQ food truck began haunting neighborhoods throughout the region. “When Covid hit, it knocked everybody out of the industrial park, so we went into these 60-home communities,” says Don Garrett, who owns the business with his wife, Lori. “That’s how we were able to survive.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pittsburghmagazine.com

Five Farms Near Pittsburgh With Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Autumn

Although summer temperatures are stubbornly lingering and the leaves have yet to totally turn, fall is fast approaching. And with fall comes fall traditions — among them, visiting a pumpkin patch and hand-picking your favorite gourd. Whether your pumpkin becomes a jack-o’-lantern or sits amid a festive cornucopia, you don’t have to travel far to find it and bask in all autumn has to offer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police say they're working to clear 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With fewer people working in downtown Pittsburgh, other problems are creeping in, creating a dangerous dilemma.Large camps for people who are homeless have sprung up, and now, to cater to the addictions of some, drug dealers are gathering daily in large groups.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade. Every day a large group of people, sometimes as many as 30 or 40, gather there for no readily apparent purpose. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police have responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming the wall...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
799
Followers
431
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy