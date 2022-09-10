Read full article on original website
Locarno Film Festival to Introduce Gender-Neutral Acting Awards in 2023
The Locarno Film Festival will introduce gender-neutral acting awards for its 76th annual ceremony in 2023, festival organizers announced Wednesday. Already a festival that embraces diverse voices and gender parity (in 2018 it became the second world festival and first in Switzerland to sign the Programming Pledge for Parity and Inclusion in Cinema), Locarno’s announcement comes on the heels of other film organizations like the Independent Spirit Awards and the British Independent Film Awards announcing similar initiatives. It is among the first world festivals to present gender-neutral acting categories.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Film Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
It’s overly simplistic to say that Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” reclaims that classic anti-war work for Germany, but it’s not entirely inaccurate. Berger’s unflinching adaptation comes more than 90 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel shocked a battered and increasingly...
‘Halloween Ends’ World Premiere Set for Beyond Fest- Film News in Brief
Beyond Fest Announces Full 2022 Film Lineup, Headlined by ‘Halloween Ends’ World Premiere Genre film festival Beyond Fest has announced its full slate of films. The tenth-anniversary showcase is scheduled for Sept. 27 through Oct. 11. The lineup’s 63 features will include ten world premieres, three United States premieres and 25 west coast premieres. David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends” will have its world premiere at the festival to close out its opening night, following two free screenings of Finn Parker’s “Smile.” Additional screenings include special showings of David Bruckner’s “Hellraiser,” with the director and talent from the film slated to join in...
‘The Woman King’ Dilemma: How Do You Market a Female, Black African Action Drama?
Sony is opening the film in 3,000 theaters — but there’s never been a genre like this. When “The Woman King” opens wide this Friday in theaters, it will be seeking to break new ground with American audiences, selling a story that Hollywood has almost never seen before: a female, Black African action drama.
Asif Kapadia to Direct Dystopian Doc ‘2073’ for Neon, Double Agent and Film4
Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of “Amy” and “Senna,” is set to direct a new documentary film called “2073” that will look to the future and the challenges that will face the world 50 years from now. Inspired by “La Jetée,” the classic, experimental...
King Charles and sons follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession to take Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to parliament on Wednesday as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled.
Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93. The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death Wednesday. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. Papas became known internationally following performances in “The Guns of Navarone” in 1961 and “Zorba the Greek” in 1964, acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Anthony Quinn. In all, she starred in more than 50 movies.
Flying colours: K-pop girl group Blackpink get ready to rule the music world
Although they thrived in the 90s and 00s, girl groups have had less impact on western pop over the past decade. With the exception of Little Mix, who recently went on hiatus, the charts in the 2010s and beyond have largely been the story of solo superstars such as Beyoncé and Adele. South Korean four-piece Blackpink are looking to change that: when their album Born Pink drops on Friday, it will fortify their status as the biggest girl group on the planet and, along with K-pop compatriots BTS, one of the biggest groups in the world.
‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Film Review: Zac Efron Guzzles Down a Flat Brew
When Peter Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” was announced for the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, there was never much question when it would screen. Even though the prestige slots at TIFF are on the first weekend, “Beer Run” would be a Tuesday night film, because that’s the same stealth slot that Farrelly’s precious film, “Green Book,” took when it premiered at the festival five years ago on its way to winning the TIFF audience award and the Oscar for Best Picture.
‘Barbarian’ Leads Anemic Box Office With $10 Million Opening
Another weekend in the box office dry spell has gone by, and while a newcomer has taken No. 1 with 20th Century/New Regency’s “Barbarian” opening to $10 million from 2,340 theaters, industry estimates have overall weekend grosses sinking to $43.8 million. That would give this September weekend...
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
‘Freedom on Fire’ Film Review: Ukrainian Documentary Faces Horror, Finds Humanity
A few minutes before the North American premiere of “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom,” director Evgeny Afineesvky summed up his state of mind in a single word: “exhausted.”. That makes sense, because “Freedom on Fire” screened at the Toronto International Film Festival about six...
Peacock Sets Premiere Dates for Carla Gugino-Starring ‘Leopard Skin,’ More Shows From TPlus (Exclusive)
Carla Gugino’s upcoming drama “Leopard Skin” and Roselyn Sánchez’s “‘Til Jail Do Us Part” are among the slate of new original series heading to Peacock that TheWrap can exclusively reveal the premiere dates for. “‘Til Jail Do Us Part,” a Spanish-language dramedy...
