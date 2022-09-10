ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Locarno Film Festival to Introduce Gender-Neutral Acting Awards in 2023

The Locarno Film Festival will introduce gender-neutral acting awards for its 76th annual ceremony in 2023, festival organizers announced Wednesday. Already a festival that embraces diverse voices and gender parity (in 2018 it became the second world festival and first in Switzerland to sign the Programming Pledge for Parity and Inclusion in Cinema), Locarno’s announcement comes on the heels of other film organizations like the Independent Spirit Awards and the British Independent Film Awards announcing similar initiatives. It is among the first world festivals to present gender-neutral acting categories.
Variety

‘Halloween Ends’ World Premiere Set for Beyond Fest- Film News in Brief

Beyond Fest Announces Full 2022 Film Lineup, Headlined by ‘Halloween Ends’ World Premiere Genre film festival Beyond Fest has announced its full slate of films. The tenth-anniversary showcase is scheduled for Sept. 27 through Oct. 11. The lineup’s 63 features will include ten world premieres, three United States premieres and 25 west coast premieres. David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends” will have its world premiere at the festival to close out its opening night, following two free screenings of Finn Parker’s “Smile.” Additional screenings include special showings of David Bruckner’s “Hellraiser,” with the director and talent from the film slated to join in...
The Associated Press

Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93. The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death Wednesday. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. Papas became known internationally following performances in “The Guns of Navarone” in 1961 and “Zorba the Greek” in 1964, acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck and Anthony Quinn. In all, she starred in more than 50 movies.
The Guardian

Flying colours: K-pop girl group Blackpink get ready to rule the music world

Although they thrived in the 90s and 00s, girl groups have had less impact on western pop over the past decade. With the exception of Little Mix, who recently went on hiatus, the charts in the 2010s and beyond have largely been the story of solo superstars such as Beyoncé and Adele. South Korean four-piece Blackpink are looking to change that: when their album Born Pink drops on Friday, it will fortify their status as the biggest girl group on the planet and, along with K-pop compatriots BTS, one of the biggest groups in the world.
TheWrap

‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Film Review: Zac Efron Guzzles Down a Flat Brew

When Peter Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” was announced for the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, there was never much question when it would screen. Even though the prestige slots at TIFF are on the first weekend, “Beer Run” would be a Tuesday night film, because that’s the same stealth slot that Farrelly’s precious film, “Green Book,” took when it premiered at the festival five years ago on its way to winning the TIFF audience award and the Oscar for Best Picture.
TheWrap

‘Barbarian’ Leads Anemic Box Office With $10 Million Opening

Another weekend in the box office dry spell has gone by, and while a newcomer has taken No. 1 with 20th Century/New Regency’s “Barbarian” opening to $10 million from 2,340 theaters, industry estimates have overall weekend grosses sinking to $43.8 million. That would give this September weekend...
TheWrap

‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)

TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
TheWrap

TheWrap

