Although they thrived in the 90s and 00s, girl groups have had less impact on western pop over the past decade. With the exception of Little Mix, who recently went on hiatus, the charts in the 2010s and beyond have largely been the story of solo superstars such as Beyoncé and Adele. South Korean four-piece Blackpink are looking to change that: when their album Born Pink drops on Friday, it will fortify their status as the biggest girl group on the planet and, along with K-pop compatriots BTS, one of the biggest groups in the world.

