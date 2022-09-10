Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Reporter: Jack Ging, Oklahoman actor and OU football player, dies at 90
Entertainment magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, says Jack Ging, an actor and college football player from Oklahoma, has died.
Oklahoma football coaching community reeling from passing of two legendary figures
By Christian Potts Photo of Jim Dixon courtesy of Sulphur's athletics web site Tributes have been pouring into two communities and schools reeling after the passing in recent days of two legendary Oklahoma high school football coaches. Stanford White, longtime head coach at Douglass High ...
Oklahoma football: QB Davis Beville’s calling is ready-mode
The 2022 Oklahoma football offense is set at the quarterback position. Dillon Gabriel is the clear-cut starter. But what if something happens, and he isn’t able to go? What happens then?. One thing we know about the game of football. It’s a violent sport and injuries happen, most of...
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For Sept. 24 Games
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday kickoff times for games on September 24.
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Douglass Trojan football mourns loss of legendary coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and Douglass Trojan football are mourning the loss of a legendary coach. Former coach Stanford White died Thursday at age 77. KOCO 5 spoke to his family about the legacy he leaves behind. His name will always be paired with Douglass Trojan Football in...
Oklahoma football: Sooners move up to No. 6 in national rankings
The Oklahoma football Sooners continued their rise up the national rankings, moving into the No. 6 spot this week in both major national polls: the Associated Press Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll. For the second week in a row, the Sooners get the benefit of a team in...
Get the Ball to Drake Stoops, and 'Good Things Happen' for Oklahoma
Stoops grew up around the program, and now he's following his own path — with one shoe if he has to — as a dynamic playmaker.
oklahomatoday.com
Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...
Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
uco.edu
UCO Earns Highest Ever Regional University Ranking in US News & World Report’s ‘Best Colleges’ 2022-23 List
Media Contact: Kyla Carter, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, UCO University Communications, 405-974-2127, kcarter25@uco.edu. UCO Earns Highest Ever Regional University Ranking in US News & World Report’s ‘Best Colleges’ 2022-23 List; Among Top 30 Public Universities in the West. The University of Central Oklahoma earned its highest ranking...
OKC Chef’s Business Makes Nationwide Best New Restaurants List
Oklahoma City has enjoyed a restaurant renaissance in recent years. Now, a restaurant in the city has garnered national attention. Ma Der Lao Kitchen, nestled in the city’s Plaza District, has been named to Bon Appetit's top 50 newest restaurants. The restaurant is just weeks away from its first...
‘He was trying to gain access to these people’s homes’: Realtors warn of suspect home buyer
Local realtors are putting out a warning. They hoped to sell a man million-plus dollar homes, but now believe they were deceived, and want home sellers to watch out.
city-sentinel.com
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Norman, OK (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a great meal in Norman, OK, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in the area. From Italian to Mexican to American cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next dining experience!
oknursingtimes.com
SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities
By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
Free movies to be shown in OKC parks this fall
Families in Oklahoma City will be able to celebrate fall with a series of free movies.
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKC officers called after a wolf sighting, animal is actually a missing dog
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — No, it wasn’t a “big bad wolf.”. Police officers in Oklahoma City were called to a nearby daycare after employees believed they saw a wolf roaming near the building. It turns out, it was a dog. Officers at The Village recently received a...
Capitol hearing: Out-of-state investors, local regulations to blame for lack of housing
Representative Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City gathered together several leaders in the home buying and home building industry to help figure out how to make housing more affordable and accessible in the Sooner State.
Comments / 0